Ultra-rare Garmin Forerunner 255 deal saves you a massive $170

Save $170 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 at Woot!

An unparalleled Garmin Forerunner 255 deal is now available at Woot. The promo saves you an incredible $170 on the smartwatch, making it an incredibly good choice for users. The deal has never been live before, and no other seller matches it at the time of writing. The wearable is brand-new and comes with an included year-long manufacturer's warranty for your peace of mind.