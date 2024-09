Ultra-rare Garmin Forerunner 255 deal saves you a massive $170

Save $170 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 at Woot! An unparalleled Garmin Forerunner 255 deal is now available at Woot. The promo saves you an incredible $170 on the smartwatch, making it an incredibly good choice for users. The deal has never been live before, and no other seller matches it at the time of writing. The wearable is brand-new and comes with an included year-long manufacturer's warranty for your peace of mind. $170 off (49%) $179 99 $349 99 Buy at Woot Save $71 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music at Amazon Alternatively, you can go for the model that supports music storage, called the Forerunner 255 Music. This one also comes at lower prices but at Amazon and not Woot. However, the discount here is nowhere as remarkable as what Woot asks for the non-Music version, and you can save a humble $71. $71 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

If you like the Garmin Forerunner smartwatch series but can't afford the latest models, we have just the ideal thing for you. Amazon-owned seller Woot now offers the 2022-released Garmin Forerunner 255 at a killer 49% discount! The absolutely unprecedented deal saves you a head-turning $170. You better hurry up and get one soon, though, as such a remarkable promo surely won't stay live for long.As far as discounts on this particular Garmin Watch go, no seller has ever been that generous. We've previously seen price cuts in the $100-ish range for the Music version, but even that was a few months ago. Even right now, you won't find any better deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, making Woot's deal quite extraordinary.Since this Forerunner 255 model doesn't support music storage, users who'd appreciate the feature could opt for the Forerunner 255 Music. This one is discounted at Amazon, though by a humble 18%. That means the $400 timepiece can be yours for less than $330.Untouched, unopened (meaning brand new) and with a one-year Garmin warranty, the $349.99 Forerunner 255 is easily the best bang-for-buck option you can possibly get at the time of writing. Sure, it lacks a touchscreen and uses physical buttons for navigation, but hey—it costs just $179.99 now! And it delivers quite a lot for its asking price.With the 46mm smartwatch on your wrist, you get enhanced morning reports to start your day. Besides that, it can help you prepare for races with training tips and personalized daily suggested workouts. You've also got heart rate monitoring, nap detection, women's health insights, body battery energy tracking and more.There's just no denying it—the Forerunner 255 checks all the boxes for its current asking price. The battery life is equally admirable here, as the timepiece makes it up to 14 days off the charger, which even the best Galaxy Watches can't accomplish.Ultimately, now that it's just $179.99, this Garmin timepiece is undeniably an incredible bargain. If you agree, hurry up and snatch yours quickly!