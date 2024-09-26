Ultra-rare Garmin Forerunner 255 deal saves you a massive $170
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you like the Garmin Forerunner smartwatch series but can't afford the latest models, we have just the ideal thing for you. Amazon-owned seller Woot now offers the 2022-released Garmin Forerunner 255 at a killer 49% discount! The absolutely unprecedented deal saves you a head-turning $170. You better hurry up and get one soon, though, as such a remarkable promo surely won't stay live for long.
As far as discounts on this particular Garmin Watch go, no seller has ever been that generous. We've previously seen price cuts in the $100-ish range for the Music version, but even that was a few months ago. Even right now, you won't find any better deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, making Woot's deal quite extraordinary.
Untouched, unopened (meaning brand new) and with a one-year Garmin warranty, the $349.99 Forerunner 255 is easily the best bang-for-buck option you can possibly get at the time of writing. Sure, it lacks a touchscreen and uses physical buttons for navigation, but hey—it costs just $179.99 now! And it delivers quite a lot for its asking price.
There's just no denying it—the Forerunner 255 checks all the boxes for its current asking price. The battery life is equally admirable here, as the timepiece makes it up to 14 days off the charger, which even the best Galaxy Watches can't accomplish.
Ultimately, now that it's just $179.99, this Garmin timepiece is undeniably an incredible bargain. If you agree, hurry up and snatch yours quickly!
As far as discounts on this particular Garmin Watch go, no seller has ever been that generous. We've previously seen price cuts in the $100-ish range for the Music version, but even that was a few months ago. Even right now, you won't find any better deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, making Woot's deal quite extraordinary.
Since this Forerunner 255 model doesn't support music storage, users who'd appreciate the feature could opt for the Forerunner 255 Music. This one is discounted at Amazon, though by a humble 18%. That means the $400 timepiece can be yours for less than $330.
Untouched, unopened (meaning brand new) and with a one-year Garmin warranty, the $349.99 Forerunner 255 is easily the best bang-for-buck option you can possibly get at the time of writing. Sure, it lacks a touchscreen and uses physical buttons for navigation, but hey—it costs just $179.99 now! And it delivers quite a lot for its asking price.
With the 46mm smartwatch on your wrist, you get enhanced morning reports to start your day. Besides that, it can help you prepare for races with training tips and personalized daily suggested workouts. You've also got heart rate monitoring, nap detection, women's health insights, body battery energy tracking and more.
There's just no denying it—the Forerunner 255 checks all the boxes for its current asking price. The battery life is equally admirable here, as the timepiece makes it up to 14 days off the charger, which even the best Galaxy Watches can't accomplish.
Ultimately, now that it's just $179.99, this Garmin timepiece is undeniably an incredible bargain. If you agree, hurry up and snatch yours quickly!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
26 Sep, 2024Ultra-rare Garmin Forerunner 255 deal saves you a massive $170
25 Sep, 2024The high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is ready to win hearts at Amazon — save $252 on one now
24 Sep, 2024The smaller-sized Garmin Forerunner 265 is now $105 off and a tempting choice at Amazon
18 Sep, 2024Now's your chance to snag the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at lower prices with this ultra-rare Amazon deal
17 Sep, 2024The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S is $100 off and a great bargain at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: