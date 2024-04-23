UE's floatable WONDERBOOM 3 enjoys a tempting price cut at Best Buy

Bluetooth speaker





UE WONDERBOOM 3: Save $28 The UE WONDERBOOM 3 is now available at $28 off on Best Buy. The speaker floats on water, features an IP67 rating, and offers fantastic audio quality for its size and price range, especially now that you can save 28% on it. The deal applies to the Joyous Brights Grey color option only. $28 off (28%) $71 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy UE WONDERBOOM 3: Save $29 on Amazon Do you prefer Amazon as your trusted retailer? No worries, Amazon also sells this bad boy in the Joyous Brights Grey color at the same $29 discount. Some other colors are also available at discounted prices over here. The speaker has a dual-driver system and produces great sound for its price. It also has up to 14 hours of playtime per charge.



Before diving any further, we should note that the deal only applies to the Joyous Brights Grey color option. Savings-wise, shoppers have been given much better offers on the UE speaker during Black Friday, when it was available for less than $60. However, at the moment, you won’t find this particular paintjob at lower prices at Walmart and Amazon.



Speaking of Amazon, this e-commerce seller offers the WONDERBOOM 3 at roughly the same discount as Best Buy. If it’s your preferred seller, just pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal and enjoy your savings.



Since there are so many budget portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, you're probably wondering why you should pick this one and not the Flip 6, for example. First of all, the JBL speaker retails at much higher prices even when it's on sale, rarely offered for less than $100.



Secondly, the UE option lasts longer (14 hours per charge) and is more portable than the Flip 6 thanks to its smaller size. Like the JBL option, this puppy has an IP67 rating, meaning it can accompany you to the pool or beach. Speaking of which, the speaker actually floats on water! It’s also very durable despite its small size.



In the sound quality department, UE opted for a dual-driver system that produces great sound for the speaker's size and price. Plus, you can pair it with another WONDERBOOM 3 and experience stereo audio. Keep in mind, however, that it's certainly not the best portable speaker on the market.



If there's any drawback to this otherwise incredible budget speaker, it should be the lack of USB-C charging. It recharges via micro USB, which makes it slightly less convenient than the Flip 6. But if you have a spare micro USB cable at home, that shouldn't really be a concern.

Want a portablethat’s small and lightweight enough to fit inside your backpack but cuts no corners with sound quality? Best Buy’s got something to show you, then. It now sells the small-sized Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 at a much more affordable price. Typically, this puppy costs about $100, but you can now save $28 on one.