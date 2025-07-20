The Xperia 1 VII backlash feels like a cautionary tale about the end of Sony’s golden era
A new hardware issue has reopened old wounds for longtime Xperia fans
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The fallout from Sony’s Xperia 1 VII hardware defect is proving to be more than just a technical issue. For some longtime Xperia fans, it’s starting to feel like a symbolic moment — a breaking point that reflects the brand’s deeper struggles in the mobile space. While Sony has launched a free replacement program to address the power-related failures, the commentary across forums and social platforms paints a picture of broader disappointment. One Reddit user summed it up bluntly: "Sony’s decline feels like the final chapter of the golden age."
On paper, the company’s response has been relatively swift and transparent. But for some users, this latest incident has reopened old wounds. The Xperia brand has long attracted a loyal — if niche — fanbase, especially among those who value features like a 3.5 mm headphone jack, expandable storage, and Sony’s unique design philosophy. However, that loyalty has been tested over the years by limited availability, high pricing, sluggish software updates, and past hardware issues.
Now, with another flagship suffering from early reliability problems, many are asking whether Sony can still compete in the premium smartphone market. "I’ve stuck with Sony through thick and thin," wrote one Redditor. "But I can’t justify another thousand-dollar gamble." Others echoed similar feelings, noting that while the replacement program is appreciated, it doesn’t undo the damage done to consumer confidence.
The timing also couldn’t be worse. As we reported earlier, Sony had positioned the Xperia 1 VII as a turning point — the company’s most accessible yet professional flagship, aimed at bridging its Alpha camera system and its mobile division. But what was supposed to mark a fresh start has instead sparked fears of a deeper decline.
It’s worth noting that not all Xperia 1 VII units are affected. Sony has been clear that only specific batches have the faulty component, and the replacement program is free for those with qualifying IMEIs. But in the eyes of some fans, this is just another misstep in a long pattern of missed opportunities. A brand that once set trends in mobile photography now risks becoming a cautionary tale about legacy and relevance.
Let’s step back for context. The Xperia 1 VII officially launched in May 2025, positioned as Sony’s most refined premium phone yet. On paper, it had all the right ingredients: a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display, a new 48 MP ultrawide sensor, and pro-grade video controls. But reports soon surfaced — first in Japan, then in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and parts of Europe — of devices randomly shutting down, boot looping, or becoming completely unresponsive.
Sony confirmed that a small number of Xperia 1 VII units suffer from a manufacturing defect that affects the phone’s power delivery. According to the company, the problem originates from faulty components on the motherboard. Sony has paused sales in several markets and launched an official IMEI checker to help users determine whether their unit qualifies for free replacement.
The Xperia 1 VII costs €1,499 in Europe and £1,399 in the UK — pricing that places it above Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max in many regions. That alone raises expectations for polish and reliability. Add to that the fact that Sony only offers four years of Android version updates and six years of security patches, and the value proposition starts to look less competitive compared to brands like Google or Samsung, which now promise seven years of full software support.
For those who grew up with Sony’s Walkmans, Cyber-shot phones, and Bravia TVs, Xperia’s continued struggles feel personal. This isn’t just about one defective handset. It’s about watching a brand they once admired lose ground — and dare I say it— perhaps "lose its way" in a fiercely competitive market.
