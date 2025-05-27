Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Meta finally gives iPad users better messaging experience with a native WhatsApp app

A native app finally lands with split-screen and more

By
0comments
Image showing WhatsApp running on iPad with split screen
Following some hints that were noticed earlier today, Whatsapp has now finally delivered a dedicated application for iPad users, bringing a native messaging experience to Apple's tablets, a move that many have wanted for a long time. This arrival on the app store means iPad owners can now enjoy seamless communication through WhatsApp without relying on workarounds or the web interface.

The newly released WhatsApp version is now available and includes the optimized iPad build. This app takes advantage of the iPad's larger display, offering a more efficient two-column layout. This design allows users to view their chat list on the left side of the screen while engaging in a specific conversation on the right, enhancing multitasking capabilities. 

Screenshots of how the WhatsApp app looks on an iPad. | Images credit — Apple App Store

Furthermore, the iPad app fully supports iPadOS features such as split view, slide over, and picture in picture. These functionalities allow users to keep WhatsApp accessible while simultaneously working with other applications on their iPads.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has historically been hesitant to offer iPad-specific versions of its popular social applications. However, it's worth noting that the iPad version functions as a linked device, similar to WhatsApp web or the desktop application. This means that users will still need an active WhatsApp account on their phone to sign in to the iPad app. The sign-in process involves scanning a QR code displayed on the iPad screen using the WhatsApp application on the user's smartphone.

That said, while requiring a linked phone might not be the ideal standalone experience some users hoped for, having a native application optimized for the iPad's screen and features is a significant improvement over the previous alternatives. It offers a much better user experience than viewing a scaled-up phone interface or being limited to the web browser.

Hopefully, this is yet another sign that meta will also finally bring a dedicated Instagram app to the iPad, completing the tablet experience for its users. There have been some recent indications that it might happen in the near future, and that such an app is currently in development. However, I wouldn't hold my breath until we see something more official announcement.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
