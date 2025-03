T-Mobile's app-less phone might go down as an epic fail, but will succeed at smearing the iPhone

T-Mobile

Deutsche Telekom promises an intuitive, voice-operated experience that eliminates the need for traditional app navigation. In addition to Perplexity's technology, the device will integrate AI solutions from Google, ElevenLabs and Picsart.While details on specifications and the operating system remain unclear, concept images suggest the AI Phone will run on Android.Carrier-made phone for a thousand bucks that doesn't need apps? But… why? It seems that every brand now makes phones with AI features (be it on-device or cloud-based). There's Google Gemini, Galaxy AI Apple Intelligence , the Far East companies also cram AI in their Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, Vivo, Honor flagships…While I don't personally see howis going to convince people to buy their telco-branded AI phone (when they can just go get a Galaxy, or a Pixel and get a ton of AI features), there is one company that can go kick rocks and shouldn't be able to mock's AI phone.That's Apple and if you're an avid PhoneArena reader, by now you'd know that Apple is lagging behind the competition in the AI race. This shouldn't be a shock to you: virtually everybody in the tech world is talking about it.Most recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had a pretty devastating piece ("Apple's AI crisis") in his Power On newsletter.He correctly points out that Siri, which debuted in 2011 as one of the first digital assistants, should have positioned Apple as a leader in AI. Instead, years of stagnation have left it far behind.Last June, Apple introduced a new AI-powered version of Siri, promising deep integration with user data and improved contextual awareness. But behind the polished promotional videos, the reality was far less impressive. The system barely functioned, and engineers are still racing to complete it by the planned May release.Apple's broader AI suite –(what a humble moniker) – has been equally disappointing. Features like Genmoji, email sorting, voicemail transcriptions, and AI-powered notifications are minor conveniences at best, offering little reason for users to upgrade their devices.Even Apple's attempt to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT feels like an "afterthought", lacking the fluidity and personalization seen in rival products. Meanwhile, Amazon's revamped Alexa – a truly conversational AI assistant with deep personalization, highlights Apple's shortcomings even further. When's AI phone drops, the contrast will be even harsher, I think.The delays extend beyond Siri. Apple's AI-powered coding assistant, Swift Assist, has been stuck in development for over a year while Microsoft's Copilot thrives.Apple's reliance on in-house development has become a liability. While competitors leverage external AI models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, Apple insists on building its own. This slow and inefficient approach is why Siri won't see a major overhaul until at least 2027… and that's too late.Back to the essential question and's role in this drama. It doesn't matter if's AI phone will flop or sell as hotcakes (my money is on the former, rather than the latter, if you ask me).It's the context as a whole that matters here. It would be incredibly funny if a telco produces an AI phone, while Apple – the largest company by market cap currently ($3.648 trillion) – can't catch up in the AI race.was meant to be "AI for the rest of us", as Cupertino put it last year, but so far, it's failed to deliver anything meaningful. Without a dramatic shift in strategy, Apple risks becoming irrelevant in an AI-driven world.