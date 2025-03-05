T-Mobile's app-less phone might go down as an epic fail, but will succeed at smearing the iPhone







Does it sound too outlandish? Too bizarre? To you and me – maybe, yeah. But T-Mobile is once again talking about its concept AI phone. Does it sound too outlandish? Too bizarre? To you and me – maybe, yeah. Butis once again talking about its concept AI phone.





Or does it? Is Apple deliberately not entering the AI race? Is that a truly "make-it-or-break-it" type of scenario? Well, it could be – and it's not out of the question that Apple might just go with the "break it" part and not dive deeper in AI. I'll go back to my initial thought and anecdotal observations: people haven't embraced AI and are not obsessing over having AI in their phones at any cost.





Humane AI Pin, a clever gadget that was to replace the smartphone, just shut down after failing to get people's interest.





So, we've got a giants battle here: T-Mobile bets heavy on the AI phone, while Apple seems reluctant to bet it all on AI.





Which side are you on?