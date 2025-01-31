Will the AI superstar DeepSeek end up like TikTok? Italy already banned it
Up Next:
DeepSeek caused quite the trouble at the beginning of this last January week: its popularity drove a stock market panic that made billionaires lose billions of $$$ and companies – hundreds of billions of $$$:
DeepSeek, as you've probably heard, is the newest Chinese disruptor and a source of sleep loss for Western officials and billionaires. DeepSeek tops the App Store in the US, and it continues to be the most popular free app (for the moment) for iPhones.
At this point, nobody knows what the fate of DeepSeek is going to be, but one could look at the way TikTok is being treated in some countries around the world and get some ideas.
Italy's data protection authority announced that it had blocked the Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek due to insufficient transparency regarding its handling of personal data, Reuters reports.
As of Wednesday, DeepSeek was no longer accessible through Apple's or Google's app stores in Italy. This action followed the authority's request for details on how the model collects, processes, and stores personal data, including the sources of the information, its intended use, and whether any data is stored in China.
Have you tried DeepSeek already?
- Larry Ellison, CTO and co-founder of Oracle, net worth down almost $28 billion
- Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, net worth down almost $21 billion
- The S&P 500 closed down 1.5% on Monday, January 27
- Nasdaq down 3.4% (its fourth-worst day of the last two years)
- Nvidia down 17% ($589 billion of value down, the biggest single-day loss of any public company in history)
- Broadcom down 17%
- TSMC down 13%
DeepSeek, as you've probably heard, is the newest Chinese disruptor and a source of sleep loss for Western officials and billionaires. DeepSeek tops the App Store in the US, and it continues to be the most popular free app (for the moment) for iPhones.
It's an AI platform that's allegedly so much cheaper than its Western AI counterparts that many are rightfully asking themselves: if there are alternatives this cheap and effective, why are paying hundreds of billions (or even more) for our own AI models?
At this point, nobody knows what the fate of DeepSeek is going to be, but one could look at the way TikTok is being treated in some countries around the world and get some ideas.
In Italy, for example, they've already banned DeepSeek.
Italy's data protection authority announced that it had blocked the Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek due to insufficient transparency regarding its handling of personal data, Reuters reports.
As of Wednesday, DeepSeek was no longer accessible through Apple's or Google's app stores in Italy. This action followed the authority's request for details on how the model collects, processes, and stores personal data, including the sources of the information, its intended use, and whether any data is stored in China.
The decision is presented as an attempt to safeguard Italian users' data and was prompted by what the authority deemed a "totally insufficient" answer from the Chinese companies that run DeepSeek. The authority emphasized in a statement on its website that the restriction took effect immediately in the middle of this week and that a formal investigation had been launched.
Have you tried DeepSeek already?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: