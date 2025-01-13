Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
iPhone sales continue to fall and Apple shares decline as Siri fails to impress

Apple
Apple Intelligence on iPhone
iPhone sales — which already saw poor performance after the underwhelming launch of iPhone 16 — continue to fall as Apple shares also decline. This decrease is mostly driven by a lack of interest in Apple Intelligence which was absent on the iPhone 16 at launch and is still incomplete.

Recent reports from inside the industry have claimed that Apple is preparing for a difficult 2025. This is likely also why the company is branching out into other product categories. Though the iPhone is the bread and butter of Apple it can also see years where it performs poorly.

iPhone sales around the world fell by five percent and Apple’s phones lost further market share to competitors in China. The Chinese market is still waiting for Apple Intelligence to come out in the region and this has impacted iPhone sales in the country. Apple shares also fell by almost three percent, though this is pretty normal and I expect the company to bounce back sooner rather than later.

Apple Intelligence is a major selling point for the iPhone 16 series. | Video credit — Apple

Not only did the iPhone 16 come out without Apple Intelligence it still doesn’t have it in its entirety. Apple chose to release its AI features in scattered updates and the biggest one — a revamped Siri — has been pushed back to 2026. But there’s another problem as well.

While most phone manufacturers have jumped aboard the AI hype train most users still don’t care for it. Many people think that AI is just a passing fad which does not bring anything of value. This means that a lot of iPhone users didn’t see a reason to upgrade to the iPhone 16 which, in addition to Apple Intelligence, only provides one other new feature: the camera control button.

All of this — and not to mention the differences in the EU — have led to a very fractured iPhone launch in my opinion. You’re just not getting the same product across the world. While it may be one of the best phones worth buying today it is not necessarily a must-have.

And the numbers show that many people seem to agree.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

