Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, March 2025

What will give the AI Phone an edge, in an age where every new phone comes armed with AI tools, is that it will do everything intuitively. You won't have to worry about switching apps to do different tasks. Everything will be voice-operated, or that's the vision at least.Customers who are not interested in the AI phone will still be able to access select AI solutions through DT's Magenta AI services which will be built into its MeinMagenta app.