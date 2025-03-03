GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

T-Mobile Wireless service
Deutsche Telekom T-Mobile AI Phone
Can't get enough of T-Mobile  despite its missteps ? The company's owner is going to enter the smartphone market soon.

During the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2025 conference, T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom (DT) revealed that it has roped in AI company Perplexity to make the AI Phone, as first reported by Tech Crunch.

The company aims to reveal the device in the second half of the year. The plan builds on the concept phone shown off last year. It's expected to go on sale in 2026 and will cost less than $1,000. It will initially only be available in Europe.

The device's main draw is going to be the Perplexity assistant, a mobile assistant announced earlier this year. DT says it will be able to do a slew of tasks for you, such as reserving a table and translating in real-time. It will evolve over time and act as a virtual butler of sorts, writing emails and making calendar entries for you.

The AI Phone will also contain AI software from Google, ElevenLabs, and Picsart.

Our real-world AI Phone and ‘Magenta AI’ bring together cutting-edge technology and everyday convenience. The trusted AI companion, our AI Phone, will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source. Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice. This is the future of AI innovation for consumers. The days of the confusing app jungle are over.
Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, March 2025

What will give the AI Phone an edge, in an age where every new phone comes armed with AI tools, is that it will do everything intuitively. You won't have to worry about switching apps to do different tasks. Everything will be voice-operated, or that's the vision at least.

Customers who are not interested in the AI phone will still be able to access select AI solutions through DT's Magenta AI services which will be built into its MeinMagenta app.

Magenta AI’ stands for amazing, useful, secure AI services. Once used, you will never give it back 
Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product & Digital Officer at Deutsche Telekom, March 2025

Little else is known about DT's AI Phone at the moment, including specifications and the operating system it will run, but the concept images shared by the company seem to hint it will be an Android phone.

The smartphone market is extremely tricky and AI isn't necessarily driving up sales like companies hope it would. Thus, it will be interesting to see if there will be any takers for the AI Phone and whether it will ever make it to the US.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

