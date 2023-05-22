Rumor says iPhone 16 rear cameras will borrow look not used since iPhone 12

According to a tweet from @URedditor (via 9to5Mac ), Apple will be changing the layout of the dual cameras on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Keep in mind that we are not talking about this year's non-Pro iPhone units but are looking ahead at the 2024 models. Ever since the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the rear cameras on the non-Pro units' rear camera modules were mounted diagonally. But the Twitter tipster says that on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Apple will revert to the vertical layout last seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.





Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and what seems more aesthetically pleasing to one might not to another. But it isn't known for sure why Apple would be making this change especially since there are fans of both the vertical and diagonal layouts. Most likely, Apple is making this move because it helps them arrange some components inside the phone. Additionally, the tipster says that the change will make "the device instantly recognizable as the latest model."





While the tipster sharing this information doesn't have an extensive history of revealing tips on Twitter, 9to5Mac notes that he did correctly pass along some details about how Apple's App Clips would work back in 2020. He also posted recently about "independent confirmation" he received about a periscope lens coming this year on only the iPhone 15 Pro Max









So we now have a couple of new rumors about the 2024 iPhone 16 series including the one that says we will see larger screens for the iPhone 16 Pro series which Apple will reportedly market as 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. And the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will revert to vertically mounted rear cameras.





It's hard enough to figure out exactly what Apple is doing this year without having to deal with prototype models that are testing out possible features for next year's iPhone models. So any of these features from the larger displays for the iPhone 16 Pro models to the vertical rear cameras for the iPhone 16 non-Pro handsets could end up getting scrapped before the final designs are signed off on.





By the way, the iPhone Pro units, with their three cameras, have both a vertical and a diagonal layout. Which rear camera layout for the non-Pro iPhone models do you prefer, vertical or diagonal? Why? Tell us in the comments section below.