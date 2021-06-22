TikTok introduces in-video links with TikTok Jump

mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos.”





For starters, TikTok has partnered with Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog to allow creators to add stats, ingredients, a Wikipedia article, or a quiz to their videos.



It's an interesting solution, one that's kinda limiting but also pretty safe and one that doesn't need to be moderated internally. TikTok is also opening the program to new providers, which means that other services will soon "jump" on the feature. For starters, TikTok has partnered with Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog to allow creators to add stats, ingredients, a Wikipedia article, or a quiz to their videos.









BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA integration is on the way, and soon you’ll be able to easily jump to events, movies, and articles right from the TikTok video you’re watching.



TikTok Jump is already available to a selected group of creators and the company plans to gradually roll out availability more broadly.

