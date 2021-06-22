$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Software updates Apps

TikTok introduces in-video links with TikTok Jump

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 22, 2021, 8:34 AM
0
TikTok introduces in-video links with TikTok Jump
There’s a new feature that will make all TikTok fans happy and it’s called Jump. Jumps are “mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos.” Simply put, you won’t need to pause the video to search for that dreadful “link in bio” nonsense.

Instead, a cute little in-video widget will allow you to get that full keto recipe or a breakdown of the workout you’re doing or whatever. Jumps aren’t regular links, though. You can’t just put anything on-screen. Think of Jump more as an app integration tool.

Also read:
Mandatory personalized ads are coming to TikTok
YouTube brings TikTok-like videos to all creators in the US
Instagram working on TikTok-like vertical Stories feed

For starters, TikTok has partnered with Whisk, Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, and Tabelog to allow creators to add stats, ingredients, a Wikipedia article, or a quiz to their videos.

It’s an interesting solution, one that’s kinda limiting but also pretty safe and one that doesn’t need to be moderated internally. TikTok is also opening the program to new providers, which means that other services will soon “jump” on the feature.



BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, and WATCHA integration is on the way, and soon you’ll be able to easily jump to events, movies, and articles right from the TikTok video you’re watching.

TikTok Jump is already available to a selected group of creators and the company plans to gradually roll out availability more broadly.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Motorola's next budget flagship could be the Edge 20 Lite; Moto G60S in the works too
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
by Victor Hristov,  26
PhoneArena Battery Test Results
TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TSMC to prioritize Apple A15 orders for iPhone 13 and M1 chip
Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected
by Martin Filipov,  2
Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected
Multi-device support is coming to WhatsApp but there’s a catch
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Multi-device support is coming to WhatsApp but there’s a catch
Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Best Amazon Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Samsung Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless