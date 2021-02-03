Instagram working on TikTok-like vertical Stories feed
Instagram is borrowing another idea from TikTok
The social media giant has announced that it’s in the process of testing a TikTok-like vertical feed for Instagram Stories, a feature that was rather ironically borrowed from rival Snapchat.
#Instagram is working on Vertical Stories— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2021
Swipe up and down to browse stories. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137
Instagram, which confirmed the feature’s development to TechCrunch, is probably planning to prioritize videos over photos moving forward, hence the updated Stories feed.
Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, recently implied that Reels and IGTV videos could be merged into a single content format alongside regular videos. After all, most users likely don’t know the difference. This would leave Instagram with a much cleaner and, more importantly, clearer UI for users to navigate.