Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts

If you hurry, several of these Android and iOS-compatible timepieces can be yours at unusually high discounts making them feel like solid alternatives to many of the overall best smartwatches available in 2021







Even though that's already considerably lower than the starting price of the two aforementioned wearable industry leaders, Amazon can go much lower today only, slashing a cool 90 bucks off that very reasonable MSRP.





At 30 percent less than usual, the TicWatch Pro 3 delivers an essentially unrivaled bang for your buck, offering among others innovative dual-layer display technology to keep the lights on for up to 45 days (!!!) on a single charge, as well as everything from standalone GPS connectivity to NFC support for wrist payments, a built-in heart rate monitor, and IP68 water resistance.





The beautiful 1.4 -inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels can obviously drain the 577mAh battery pretty fast if you don't activate the "Enhanced Essential Mode" to basically turn off all of the aforementioned features, but for what it's worth, Mobvoi and Google have been working hard on maximizing both the endurance and overall performance of the TicWatch Pro 3 with several major software updates





Of course, the biggest such update yet could be made possible soon by Google and Samsung , and hopefully, the TicWatch C2 Plus, E2, and S2 will continue to receive much-needed software support as well.



The waterproof TicWatch S2 is currently on sale at a whopping $100 less than its regular $179.99 price with a rugged design, untethered GPS, and a 24-hour heart rate monitor as well, while TicWatch E2 shoppers can shave 70 bucks off a $159.99 MSRP without giving up any of those key capabilities.



The significantly more elegant (and far less sturdy) C2 Plus is up for grabs at a decent 20 percent discount of its own in onyx and rose gold colors with IP68 water resistance instead of complete 5 ATM protection, but also 1 gig of memory instead of just 512MB.



Last but not necessarily least, the recently released TicWatch GTH is the only device of this bunch to come without Wear OS, offsetting that shortcoming with a stellar battery life of up to 10 days, blood oxygen tracking, and a crazy low $79.99 price you can mark down by an additional 20 percent... if you pull the trigger right now.

