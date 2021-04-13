Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Mobvoi's new TicWatch GTH affordable fitness tracker promises advanced health features

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 13, 2021, 10:39 AM
Mobvoi's new TicWatch GTH affordable fitness tracker promises advanced health features
The US wearable market isn't oversaturated with affordable products like the rest of the world, which is why Mobvoi is one of the not so many solutions if you're looking for something cheap. Now, if we are to talk about quality, that is entirely another matter, but consumers should always strive to go for quality over price.

If you're in the market for a cheap fitness tracker, Mobvoi has just introduced a new one called TicWatch GTH. It will be available for purchase tomorrow, April 13, via Mobvoi's online store and Amazon for $80.

The TicWatch GTH is one of the few Mobvoi wearable devices that features skin temperature measurement. Also, the fitness tracker comes with a SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen saturation, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and stress management (via built-in apps).

More importantly, the TicWatch GTH sports a 2.5D curved glass screen and a 260 mAh battery, which should offer more than a week of autonomy, depending on usage. The 1.55-inch color display features a high screen-to-body ratio so that users can see more info.

Last but not least, Mobvoi's affordable fitness tracker has 14 sports modes (i.e. walking, indoor and outdoor running, jump rope, swimming, rowing, mountain climbing) and features 5 ATM waterproof rating, which means you can take it for a swim, although you shouldn't dive too deep.

