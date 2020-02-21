The new TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch promises up to 30 days of battery life
On the inside, the TicWatch Pro 2000 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB storage. The smartwatch is powered by Google's Wear OS and includes built-in GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as NFC (Near Field Communications) for payments via Google Pay.
The 415mAh battery should offer between 2 and 30 days of continuous usage thanks to the dual-display technology. When the smartwatch's power save mode is selected, you'll be able to optimize the battery life for an extended period of time, but you'll have to give up on some important features like notifications, GPS and others.
Finally, it's worth mentioning the TicWatch Pro 2020 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 pixels resolution, and a secondary FSTN LCD display, which comes in handy if you want to get the most life from the battery.
