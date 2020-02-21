Android Google Wearables

The new TicWatch Pro 2020 smartwatch promises up to 30 days of battery life

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 21, 2020, 12:05 AM
Mobvoi, the Google-backed company behind the TicWatch brand, has just announced an upgrade to its flagship TicWatch Pro smartwatch. The new model packs more memory and is compliant with the military standard 810G giving it extra durability in certain situations.

Dubbed TicWatch Pro 2020, the new smartwatch will be available for purchase in the US for $260 via Amazon and Mobvoi's official website in early March. However, customers in the UK can already buy the smartwatch in the UK for £223 from Mobvoi's online store.

Unlike the original model, the 2020 version comes with 1GB RAM and, as mentioned earlier, the smartwatch has been built to withstand extreme temperature, shock, dust, and water (up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes).

On the inside, the TicWatch Pro 2000 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB storage. The smartwatch is powered by Google's Wear OS and includes built-in GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as NFC (Near Field Communications) for payments via Google Pay.

The 415mAh battery should offer between 2 and 30 days of continuous usage thanks to the dual-display technology. When the smartwatch's power save mode is selected, you'll be able to optimize the battery life for an extended period of time, but you'll have to give up on some important features like notifications, GPS and others.

Finally, it's worth mentioning the TicWatch Pro 2020 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 pixels resolution, and a secondary FSTN LCD display, which comes in handy if you want to get the most life from the battery.

terhesg
1. terhesg

Posts: 17; Member since: Dec 09, 2016

"Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor" is it still 2016? :D

posted on 1 hour ago

