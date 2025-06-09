Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image
There are already a couple of very interesting foldables launching before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Vivo X Fold 5 is the first foldable to feature IPX8/IPX9 ratings | Image credit: VivoThe Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to arrive sometime in July, but before that happens, at least two top-tier foldables will be launched on the market, Vivo X Fold 5 and Honor Magic V5.
Both foldables are expected to be unveiled in June, so Vivo and Honor should start building hype for their upcoming products. In fact, the former has already started posting images of its upcoming X Fold 5 flagship foldable and revealed a couple of exciting details about it.
Vivo’s product manager, Han Boxiao, has taken to Weibo to publish an image of the X Fold 5, which shows the phone’s internal display. The picture Vivo’s exec revealed comes alongside some interesting details like the fact that the phone has LTPO 8T panels, which presumably provide users with smoother visuals in various scenarios (i.e. browsing, gaming) thanks to the adaptive refresh rate.
Another impressive achievement is the fact that both displays support up to 4,500 nits brightness, as well as high-frequency PWM dimming to help reduce eye strain. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports 2600 nits peak brightness.
Vivo X Fold 5 | Image credit: Vivo
It’s also worth mentioning that Vivo is using Zeiss Master Color to optimize the X Fold 5’s color reproduction. Besides the details about the foldable’s panels, Boxiao didn’t offer other information, but the image reveals one interesting detail: an extra physical button on the left side.
Apparently, Vivo has decided to replace the alert slider button on its previous foldables with a new one. Unfortunately, its function remains a mystery, although it’s probably safe to assume that this is either a dedicated AI button or one that can be customized.
To top it all off, Vivo confirmed last week that the X Fold 5 will be the first foldable that features IPX8/IPX9 ratings, which means it can withstand immersion in up to 3 meters of water.
Funny enough, Vivo also claims that its flagship foldable can be opened and closed 1,000 times at a depth of 1 meter underwater. This is such a niche scenario that it’s unlikely many will find this truly useful.
