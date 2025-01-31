Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

DeepSeek accused of getting around US sanctions to buy NVIDIA chips

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
Nvidia's logo in white and green against a green background.
Chinese AI company DeepSeek is riding a wave of momentum in the U.S. as the firm's DeepSeek-R1 model can supposedly challenge other open-source large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT-4. However, DeepSeek has the advantage of providing responses at a lower cost while also requiring less computing power. The DeepSeek-R1 AI chatbot took over the number one spot as the most popular free app on Apple's App Store from its aforementioned rival ChatGPT.

A report on Friday says that DeepSeek was able to get around U.S. restrictions on chips used for AI and bought advanced Nvidia semiconductors. People familiar with the situation say that DeepSeek purchased the chips through third parties located in Singapore. Considering that DeepSeek was able to develop its LLM model at a fraction of the cost that OpenAI and Google spent to develop ChatGPT and Gemini respectively, U.S. analysts wonder whether China is far ahead of the U.S. when it comes to this burgeoning technology.

"We insist that our partners comply with all applicable laws, and if we receive any information to the contrary, act accordingly."-Nvidia

Before you reach this conclusion, in a test among 11 AI platforms, DeepSeek finished only 10th in accuracy answering questions correctly only 17% of the time. 30% of the questions handled by DeepSeek were answered with false claims and more than half of the time-53%-the Chinese AI chatbot gave a vague or not useful answer to news-related queries.

Both the White House and FBI are investigating whether DeepSeek used intermediaries in Southeast Asia to get around U.S. restrictions preventing sales of Nvidia's advanced AI chips in China. Santa Clara California-based Nvidia said in a statement that its partners must act within the law. Earlier this week, the chip maker said that it didn't believe that DeepSeek violated the law.

"Nvidia’s chips, which they bought tons of, and they found their ways around it, drive their DeepSeek model. It’s got to end. If they are going to compete with us, let them compete, but stop using our tools to compete with us. So I’m going to be very strong on that."-Howard Lutnick,

On the other hand, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, said that it is okay for DeepSeek to compete with U.S. AI companies. However, if they do want to go up against U.S. AI firms, Lutnick said that they need to stop using America's own tools (such as the Nvidia chips) to compete with us.

Some statistics indicate that Singapore might have been involved in helping DeepSeek obtain Nvidia chips. The percentage of Nvidia's revenue derived from the country rose from 9% to 22% over two years.

DeepSeek did admit to using 2,048 of Nvidia's H800 GPU chips to train its V3 model and its R1 model was likely trained on a more powerful machine that probably required the use of more advanced Nvidia GPUs that can't be sold in China.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt
Google adds extra security to account login with enhanced 2FA prompt
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems
Samsung's S Pen dilemma: has the super popular accessory become expendable?
Samsung's S Pen dilemma: has the super popular accessory become expendable?
Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!
Will Apple hit a home run with the iPhone SE 4? Notch so fast!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
New OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at a camera feature other flagships lack
New OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at a camera feature other flagships lack
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless