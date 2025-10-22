Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

These 9 rumored iPhone 18 upgrades could make 2026 Apple’s biggest year in a while

Apple’s next flagships might bring a new design, better cameras, and some long-requested upgrades.

Apple just rolled out the iPhone 17, but we can shift our focus to next year, right? The iPhone 18 is still a year away, yet rumors are coming fast, and early leaks hint that Apple might be shaking things up big time.

From bold design tweaks to whispers about Apple’s first foldable, the next-gen iPhone could be one of the most exciting series in years. Here’s the scoop on what’s floating around so far.

Apple could finally ditch Qualcomm


Apple is reportedly working on the C2 modem, the successor to the C1 that appeared in the iPhone 16e. If this 5G chip debuts with the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, it could let Apple fully cut ties with Qualcomm.

Early details suggest better mmWave support, smarter carrier aggregation for faster downloads, and more focus on power efficiency.

Variable aperture on the Pro cameras?


The iPhone 18 Pro may finally get a variable aperture on its main camera, and the Pro Max should follow suit, of course. Unlike the fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture in iPhone 14 – 17 Pro models, this would let users control how much light hits the sensor.

That means more creative freedom, better depth-of-field control, and sharper subject focus – a sweet upgrade for mobile photography fans.

A20 chip takes a massive leap to 2nm


The rumored A20 chip could be Apple’s boldest move yet. Built on a 2nm process (down from 3nm in the A19), it could deliver roughly 15% faster performance while using 30% less power. That would be a huge jump for speed and efficiency, putting the iPhone 18 firmly ahead of the curve.

Peek-through back design?


Another leak hints at a partly transparent back on the iPhone 18 Pro models. The glass window would break up the metal frame, mostly for looks, but it might show off Apple’s new vapor chamber cooling system introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro. Definitely an aesthetic flex.

Dynamic Island might be slimming down


One rumor that makes sense: Apple could shrink the Dynamic Island. Reports suggest a narrower pill-shaped cutout, freeing up more screen space at the top. Slimmer components could make this redesign possible.

Could under-display Face ID finally arrive?


Some leaks claim the iPhone 18 Pro models will finally hide Face ID sensors under the screen. This would create a cleaner, edge-to-edge display, with just the camera visible up front. Analyst Ross Young has predicted under-display Face ID for 2026, and these rumors line up perfectly.

Hole-punch selfie camera for the Pro models



If Apple follows these leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may ditch the notch completely and switch to a simple hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Face ID, light, and proximity sensors would be tucked under the display – basically Apple finally catching up to Android with this one.

Camera Control button might vanish


The Camera Control button introduced on the iPhone 16 might disappear. Reports say Apple could scrap it due to low engagement and high production costs. Even hyped features don’t always survive if people don’t actually use them – a reminder that not every new gimmick sticks.

The first foldable iPhone?



The foldable iPhone is still up in the air – some say it could arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro in fall 2026, others predict spring 2027. Early details suggest a titanium hinge, a crease-free fold, and a starting price around $2,000. Specs might include 12 GB RAM, 256 GB base storage, dual 48 MP rear cameras, and an under-display selfie camera. The first model is expected to be book-style.

