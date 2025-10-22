Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Why the iPhone Air won the “thin phone” game, and how Samsung can flip it with the Galaxy S26 Edge General Aleksandar Anastasov • Published: Oct 22, 2025, 10:12 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. p51d007 Arena Master • 11h ago ... Samsung & Apple have already said they were cutting/stopping production of the edge 25/26 & apple air due to POOR sales. Why anyone would want something like this is correct.You don't want a phone, you want a piece of JEWELRY. 🤣the novelty factor of a new, famous piece of jewelry. Like Reactions All Quote MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... Giving the Edge a high price tag than the Plus didn’t help either. It reminds me a little bit when Samsung though they could price the S20 at $1000 and then had to release the S20 FE to make up for it Like Reactions All Quote jsdechavez Arena Apprentice • 7m ago ... Naaah. Samsung always plays it safe in lower tier models since they only expect to sell the ultra. Samsung was never as progressive as Chinese brands in introducing mind-blowing innovations. They can't afford to ruin their trading partner Apple look awful else they lose company value. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 19 View all discussions
