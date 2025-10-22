Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Why the iPhone Air won the “thin phone” game, and how Samsung can flip it with the Galaxy S26 Edge

Phonearena team
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 11h ago

Samsung & Apple have already said they were cutting/stopping production of the edge 25/26 & apple air due to POOR sales. Why anyone would want something like this is correct.

You don't want a phone, you want a piece of JEWELRY. 🤣


the novelty factor of a new, famous piece of jewelry.

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago

Giving the Edge a high price tag than the Plus didn’t help either. It reminds me a little bit when Samsung though they could price the S20 at $1000 and then had to release the S20 FE to make up for it

jsdechavez
jsdechavez
Arena Apprentice
• 7m ago

Naaah. Samsung always plays it safe in lower tier models since they only expect to sell the ultra. Samsung was never as progressive as Chinese brands in introducing mind-blowing innovations. They can't afford to ruin their trading partner Apple look awful else they lose company value.

