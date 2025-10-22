Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison General Preslav Kateliev • Published: Oct 22, 2025, 11:41 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... The Pixel doesn't take bad photos. Generally, they use decent camera hardware and their software level is good in this regard. In Most of these photos, the Vivo seems to have better detail with more lively colours, without having that artificial, overblown look many love in social media. The first photo looks good on the Pixel.It would be good to have the authors mention which photo looks closer to reality. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 8h ago ... 1. The Vivo looks a little better at 10x but I think the Pixel does a better job at 100x2. The pixal wins the front ( more details in the breard and better contrast) but it is close3. Looks like the Vivo has a slight edge on main camera day as it seems yo capture more light resulting in a brighter picture but it is awful close.4. Main night photos i actually think to Pixel has the edge here.5. Day ultra wide is close and without knowing what the original colors are this is a hard call6. Ultra wide night is a win for the Pixel to me. I notice both the Pixel and the Samsung from the other comparison are much closer in color to each other so maybe its the Vivo that is shifting away from the original tint.7. Macro 1x is a tie with maybe the Vivo having an ever so slight edge but again more of a preference choice.Again just my opinion and but it is the most honest observations I can give for what I see. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 7h ago ... Pixel 🏆 Like Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 6h ago ... Vivo 👑 Like Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 6h ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Pixel 🏆 ... Is the loser, I agree. Like 1 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 6h ago ... Another pretty comfortable Vivo win. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵R1ftt said: Is the loser, I agree. ... Loser against phones with the subpar camera quality award, of course. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5h ago ... Pixel the🐐 Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵R1ftt said: Another pretty comfortable Vivo win. ... In the overrated category no doubt. Course I'll give it some credit for being more compelling than what I've seen from other derivatives like Huawei. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵Danial_H said: The Pixel doesn't take bad photos. Generally, they use decent camera hardware and their software level is good in this regard. In Most of these photos, the Vivo seems to have better detail with more lively colours, without having that artificial, overblown look many love in social media. The first photo looks good on the Pixel.It would be good to have the authors mention which photo looks closer to reality. ... The Pixel is 👑 when it comes to photos and everything else. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 19 View all discussions
Pixel 🏆
Is the loser, I agree.
Another pretty comfortable Vivo win.
The Pixel doesn't take bad photos. Generally, they use decent camera hardware and their software level is good in this regard. In Most of these photos, the Vivo seems to have better detail with more lively colours, without having that artificial, overblown look many love in social media.
The first photo looks good on the Pixel.
It would be good to have the authors mention which photo looks closer to reality.