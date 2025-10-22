Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago

The Pixel doesn't take bad photos. Generally, they use decent camera hardware and their software level is good in this regard. In Most of these photos, the Vivo seems to have better detail with more lively colours, without having that artificial, overblown look many love in social media.

The first photo looks good on the Pixel.

It would be good to have the authors mention which photo looks closer to reality.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 8h ago

1. The Vivo looks a little better at 10x but I think the Pixel does a better job at 100x

2. The pixal wins the front ( more details in the breard and better contrast) but it is close

3. Looks like the Vivo has a slight edge on main camera day as it seems yo capture more light resulting in a brighter picture but it is awful close.

4. Main night photos i actually think to Pixel has the edge here.

5. Day ultra wide is close and without knowing what the original colors are this is a hard call

6. Ultra wide night is a win for the Pixel to me. I notice both the Pixel and the Samsung from the other comparison are much closer in color to each other so maybe its the Vivo that is shifting away from the original tint.

7. Macro 1x is a tie with maybe the Vivo having an ever so slight edge but again more of a preference choice.


Again just my opinion and but it is the most honest observations I can give for what I see.


Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 7h ago

Pixel 🏆

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 6h ago

Vivo 👑

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Pixel 🏆

Is the loser, I agree.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago

Another pretty comfortable Vivo win.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 5h ago
↵R1ftt said:

Is the loser, I agree.

Loser against phones with the subpar camera quality award, of course.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 5h ago

Pixel the🐐

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 5h ago
↵R1ftt said:

Another pretty comfortable Vivo win.

In the overrated category no doubt. Course I'll give it some credit for being more compelling than what I've seen from other derivatives like Huawei.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 5h ago
↵Danial_H said:

The Pixel doesn't take bad photos. Generally, they use decent camera hardware and their software level is good in this regard. In Most of these photos, the Vivo seems to have better detail with more lively colours, without having that artificial, overblown look many love in social media.

The first photo looks good on the Pixel.

It would be good to have the authors mention which photo looks closer to reality.

The Pixel is 👑 when it comes to photos and everything else.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 19
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless