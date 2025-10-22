Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none General Sebastian Pier • Published: Oct 22, 2025, 11:54 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... Nubia are doing great work in not following the trend of the notch and overall design. They returned to the 18mm ultrawide, which was highly favoured. Only reason I didn't buy the z70 Ultra was their higher minimal brightness level. I used the Z60s pro often in the dark and it wasn't the best experience. I went with the Poco f2 pro long ago because it also didn't have a notch. That's just my story.These phones provide great value for a majority of the population who look for top end models. The Global model is filled with Google services, while the Chinese version has their local services with faster/more frequent updates. I just checked the price of this phone, cheaper than models of the big 3 released earlier this year, while providing nearly everything better. My Chinese model phone provides stronger and more consistent signal than many global models where I live. Good stuff. Like 1 Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 9h ago ↵Danial_H said: Nubia are doing great work in not following the trend of the notch and overall design. They returned to the 18mm ultrawide, which was highly favoured. Only reason I didn't buy the z70 Ultra was their higher minimal brightness level. I used the Z60s pro often in the dark and it wasn't the best experience. I went with the Poco f2 pro long ago because it also didn't have a notch. That's just my story.These phones provide great value for a majority of the population who look for top end models. The Global model is filled with Google services, while the Chinese version has their local services with faster/more frequent updates. I just checked the price of this phone, cheaper than models of the big 3 released earlier this year, while providing nearly everything better. My Chinese model phone provides stronger and more consistent signal than many global models where I live. Good stuff. ... I agree. My Chinese ROM devices from Huawei, Vivo, and Honor provide me with much stronger and more consistent signals than global ROM devices that I've used, and devices designed for U.S. networks, like my iPhone 16e, iPad Mini 7 with cellular, and Motorola Thinkphone. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 18 View all discussions
Nubia are doing great work in not following the trend of the notch and overall design. They returned to the 18mm ultrawide, which was highly favoured. Only reason I didn't buy the z70 Ultra was their higher minimal brightness level. I used the Z60s pro often in the dark and it wasn't the best experience.
I went with the Poco f2 pro long ago because it also didn't have a notch. That's just my story.
These phones provide great value for a majority of the population who look for top end models. The Global model is filled with Google services, while the Chinese version has their local services with faster/more frequent updates.
I just checked the price of this phone, cheaper than models of the big 3 released earlier this year, while providing nearly everything better. My Chinese model phone provides stronger and more consistent signal than many global models where I live. Good stuff.