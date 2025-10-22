Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago

Nubia are doing great work in not following the trend of the notch and overall design. They returned to the 18mm ultrawide, which was highly favoured. Only reason I didn't buy the z70 Ultra was their higher minimal brightness level. I used the Z60s pro often in the dark and it wasn't the best experience.

I went with the Poco f2 pro long ago because it also didn't have a notch. That's just my story.

These phones provide great value for a majority of the population who look for top end models. The Global model is filled with Google services, while the Chinese version has their local services with faster/more frequent updates.

I just checked the price of this phone, cheaper than models of the big 3 released earlier this year, while providing nearly everything better. My Chinese model phone provides stronger and more consistent signal than many global models where I live. Good stuff.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 9h ago
↵Danial_H said:

Nubia are doing great work in not following the trend of the notch and overall design. They returned to the 18mm ultrawide, which was highly favoured. Only reason I didn't buy the z70 Ultra was their higher minimal brightness level. I used the Z60s pro often in the dark and it wasn't the best experience.

I went with the Poco f2 pro long ago because it also didn't have a notch. That's just my story.

These phones provide great value for a majority of the population who look for top end models. The Global model is filled with Google services, while the Chinese version has their local services with faster/more frequent updates.

I just checked the price of this phone, cheaper than models of the big 3 released earlier this year, while providing nearly everything better. My Chinese model phone provides stronger and more consistent signal than many global models where I live. Good stuff.

I agree. My Chinese ROM devices from Huawei, Vivo, and Honor provide me with much stronger and more consistent signals than global ROM devices that I've used, and devices designed for U.S. networks, like my iPhone 16e, iPad Mini 7 with cellular, and Motorola Thinkphone.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless