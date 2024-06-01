Pixel 9 series news surfaces including benchmark scores and Tensor G4 configuratiuon

Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly be the last Tensor AP to be only partially customized by The Tensor G4 application processor (AP) that will power this year's Pixel 9 Pro, andPro XL will reportedly be the last Tensor AP to be only partially customized by Google . Starting with the 2025 Pixel 10 series, Google will fully customize the Tensor chips starting with the G5. Even more important, instead of using Samsung Foundry to produce the 4nm chipset, the Tensor G5 will be produced by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node.





Since TSMC is considered to produce more powerful and energy-efficient chips than Samsung Foundry, those thinking about upgrading to a Pixel 9 model might want to consider waiting until next year to buy a Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 series handset instead.







According to benchmark tests discovered and posted by Rozetked (via AndroidAuthority ), the Tensor G4 will be equipped with one Cortex-X4 Performance CPU core running as fast as 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A720 Performance-Efficiency CPU cores running at a clock speed up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores running as fast as 1.95GHz. One difference between the Tensor G3 currently used to power the Pixel 8 series (including the Pixel 8a ) and this year's Tensor G4 will be in the number of cores which is nine for the former and eight for the latter. The clock speeds on the Tensor G4 will be faster.









Pixel 9 scored 1071616. The Pixel 9 Pro had a score of 1148452, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL had the top score among the three upcoming Pixel handsets tallying 1176410. That compares with a score of close to 900000 for the Pixel 8 and 1142984 for the Images of AnTuTu benchmark test results published by Rozetked show that thescored 1071616. ThePro had a score of 1148452, and thePro XL had the top score among the three upcoming Pixel handsets tallying 1176410. That compares with a score of close to 900000 for theand 1142984 for the Pixel 8 Pro . My iPhone 15 Pro Max had an AnTuTu score of 1548952.



