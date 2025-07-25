Nothing Community introduces Matrices to make Glyph Mirror-style wallpapers
Would you rather have circled or square pixels?!
You've probably seen it already: the Nothing Phone 3 ditches the flashy full-back lights of its predecessors for a new trick: the so-called Glyph Matrix. It's basically a round, dot-style display on the back made up of ~500 tiny LEDs, giving off vibes of a retro pixel display. It's a pixelized tiny mirror, if you like.
Back to the Matrices utility. With it, you can create clean, matrix-style visuals for your wallpapers and profile pictures. What started as a simple web app (Community Glyph Mirror) to generate glyph-themed profile pics ahead of the Phone (3) launch has now evolved into a polished, powerful utility.
The tool is packed with thoughtful features:
There's a clear roadmap ahead – even more creative options could be added beyond wallpapers and profile pictures. So dive in, experiment!
Here are some examples:
What's your style of choice? Square or circle pixels? Let me know in the comments below.
Fans of the Glyph Mirror style can now check out Matrices – a fun and functional new tool made especially for the Nothing community. By the way, not everyone seems to know that there's a Nothing Community:
Nothing has community? pic.twitter.com/zkp7fkDrd2— Shekhar (@ibankerbong) July 22, 2025
Now, you can take those gritty, low-res images you love and transform them into sharp, intentional designs. Personally, I find it amusing and it blends naturally with the overall Nothing vibbe.
What can Matrices do?
Image by Nothing Community
- Smooth, community-themed UI with undo/redo and image editing tools
- Profile Picture Creator: customize pixel gaps, resolution, shape (square or circular), and even preview how it looks in profile format
- Wallpaper Builder: generate both phone and desktop wallpapers with resolution and color controls
- Anti-aliasing for cleaner results
Images by Nothing Community
Things that are NOT allowed:
