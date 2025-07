Nothing Community introduces Matrices to make Glyph Mirror-style wallpapers

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

What can Matrices do?





Smooth, community-themed UI with undo/redo and image editing tools

Profile Picture Creator: customize pixel gaps, resolution, shape (square or circular), and even preview how it looks in profile format

Wallpaper Builder: generate both phone and desktop wallpapers with resolution and color controls

Anti-aliasing for cleaner results

Would you use such a wallpaper on a non-Nothing phone? Yeah, looks cool! Probably not. Yeah, looks cool! 0% Probably not. 0%

Images by Nothing Community

What's your style of choice? Square or circle pixels? Let me know in the comments below. What's your style of choice? Square or circle pixels? Let me know in the comments below.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free! Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

You've probably seen it already: the Nothing Phone 3 ditches the flashy full-back lights of its predecessors for a new trick: the so-called Glyph Matrix. It's basically a round, dot-style display on the back made up of ~500 tiny LEDs, giving off vibes of a retro pixel display. It's a pixelized tiny mirror, if you like.Fans of the Glyph Mirror style can now check out Matrices – a fun and functional new tool made especially for the Nothing community. By the way, not everyone seems to know that there's a Nothing Community:Back to the Matrices utility. With it, you can create clean, matrix-style visuals for your wallpapers and profile pictures. What started as a simple web app (Community Glyph Mirror) to generate glyph-themed profile pics ahead of the Phone (3) launch has now evolved into a polished, powerful utility.Now, you can take those gritty, low-res images you love and transform them into sharp, intentional designs. Personally, I find it amusing and it blends naturally with the overall Nothing vibbe.The tool is packed with thoughtful features:There's a clear roadmap ahead – even more creative options could be added beyond wallpapers and profile pictures. So dive in, experiment!Here are some examples: