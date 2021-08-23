T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters

T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Powered by a still-impressive Snapdragon 865 processor, the 6.5-inch flat-screened handset is regularly available for $700 and up, both unlocked and in various carrier-specific variants. Obviously, it's no longer wise to spend that much money on a 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with 128 gigs of internal storage space, but for an undoubtedly limited time, T-Mobile can bring the phone's MSRP down to a measly $99.
It's hard to describe just how much better this bad boy is than the best budget 5G phones out there, what with the aforementioned flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, the Snapdragon 865 SoC being paired with a decent 6GB RAM, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery keeping the lights on for hours and hours on end before relying on 25W speeds to quickly start over.