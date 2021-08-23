Notifications
T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals 5G

T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters
In lieu of an official announcement at a crowded Unpacked event primarily dedicated to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, we only got an indirect confirmation of the S21 FE's existence a couple of weeks ago, followed by the most comprehensive unofficial look possible at Samsung's upcoming budget flagship.

While that's certainly enough to make us excited about the very promising sequel to the very popular Galaxy S20 FE 5G, impatient bargain hunters may not want to disregard the inexpensive 2020-released high-ender just yet.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

5G, 128GB, Cloud Navy

$25 off (86%)
$4 12 /mo
$29 17
Buy at T-Mobile

Powered by a still-impressive Snapdragon 865 processor, the 6.5-inch flat-screened handset is regularly available for $700 and up, both unlocked and in various carrier-specific variants. Obviously, it's no longer wise to spend that much money on a 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with 128 gigs of internal storage space, but for an undoubtedly limited time, T-Mobile can bring the phone's MSRP down to a measly $99.

All you have to do is purchase the cloud navy-coated Samsung device on a monthly installment plan and activate a new line of wireless service on the second-largest mobile network operator in the US, which will then give you a whopping $600.99 in the form of bill credits over a period of two years to cover no less than 85 percent of the S20 FE's retail value.

It's hard to describe just how much better this bad boy is than the best budget 5G phones out there, what with the aforementioned flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, the Snapdragon 865 SoC being paired with a decent 6GB RAM, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery keeping the lights on for hours and hours on end before relying on 25W speeds to quickly start over.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.8
$4 Special T-Mobile $700 Special Target $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

