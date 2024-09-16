Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Yes, T-Mobile users, your free Hulu will (probably) remain free for at least a little while longer

Hulu TV shows on desktop, tablet, and mobile
As easy as it has become to hate on T-Mobile in the last couple of years, it arguably remains equally simple to love the "Un-carrier"... if you're on the right plan. Go5G Next users, for instance, get a lot of value included in their (pricey) monthly bill, with perks and benefits as varied as unlimited "premium" data, 50GB of "high-speed" mobile hotspot data, as well as complimentary Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu access.

Because streaming services are getting costlier and costlier, you may have been worried your Hulu freebie would stop being a freebie soon. But that's apparently not the case, at least not yet and not next month either. Whatever email you recently received in relation to the platform's upcoming price hike, it seems that T-Mo's "Hulu ON US" offer will go unaffected for the foreseeable future.

That's according to the always well-informed folks over at The Mobile Report, who've carefully inspected the fine print of Hulu's price increase notifications sent to T-Mobile subscribers over the last few weeks. The full terms and conditions make it pretty clear that whoever took advantage of Magenta's one-year Hulu deal since its launch at the very beginning of the year will retain the promo without having to pay a dime.

That's probably true regardless of when you claimed your gratis 12-month Hulu subscription, and yes, if you haven't done that yet, you still can and T-Mobile will still (likely) take care of all your streaming costs for a year. The mobile network operator, of course, had promised to extend the offer well beyond the one-year mark, but it might be wise to wait and see how that goes before getting too excited.

For the time being, you should definitely treat this as a victory worth celebrating, not to mention a reason to appreciate T-Mobile and perhaps forgive one of its many recent security mishaps, communication missteps, or price hikes.

If you don't have Hulu access through T-Mo, mind you, your ad-supported plan is set to go up from $7.99 to $9.99 a month in October, which is just the latest in a long line of disheartening streaming surcharges rolled out over the last few years by the likes of Hulu, Netflix, Disney, HBO, and Apple.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

