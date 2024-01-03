T-Mobile is adding even more (streaming) value to its costliest 5G plan

T-Mobile





Your $100 a month and up will soon buy you access to not one, not two and not three but four different streaming platforms in addition to everything else already included in the Go5G Next program, like unlimited "premium" data, 50 gigs of high-speed mobile hotspot (every month), and easy yearly smartphone upgrades.









Yes, you will be able to both Hulu and hang and Netflix and chill in just a few weeks without paying a dime to the two companies. All you need is a new or existing Go5G Next plan, and T-Mobile will hook you up with an ad-supported Hulu subscription sans asking many questions.





Your redemption instructions and the new offer's full terms and conditions are not available just yet, mind you, but knowing Magenta, everything should be straightforward and easy to use right off the bat. Intriguingly, it appears that some sort of "consumer action" will be required after 12 months of taking advantage of Hulu access on T-Mobile . It's not entirely clear what that means, but you probably shouldn't worry about such distant details at the moment.





Instead, you might want to note that these new and old streaming benefits add up to around $400 a year according to T-Mo, which you can save with minimal effort and pretty much no strings attached. A Hulu plan (with ads) alone normally costs $7.99 a month, including exclusive access to such hit shows as "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" in addition to thousands of movies you can't find anywhere else (at least legally).



