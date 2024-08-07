Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be more expensive starting this fall

Disney announced this week that beginning October 17 all its streaming platforms will be more expensive. The pricing for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ ad-supported and ad-free plans in the US will increase by up to $2 per month.

For example, the Disney+ subscribers in the US will have to pay $2 more for its ad-free and ad-supported plans, which will cost $15.99 and $9.99, respectively.

On the other hand, Hulu’s ad-supported plan will increase to $9.99 per month (up from $7.99), while the ad-free plan will cost $18.99 per month (up from $17.99).

It’s also worth mentioning that Hulu + Live TV with ads will be going from $76.99 to $82.99, with the ad-free option jumping from $89.99 to $95.99. The ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle will also get a price hike from $9.99 to $10.99, but the price for the ad-free version will remain $19.99 per month.

Last but not least, Disney confirmed that ESPN+ with ads plans will be $1 more expensive, so customers will have to pay $11.99 per month starting this fall.

The announcement comes two weeks after Disney revealed its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max. The new bundle will be available for $29.99 for those who don’t want to see ads, while the ad-supported version of the bundle will cost $16.99.

Disney announces new prices for its streaming platforms | Image credits: Disney

Besides making its streaming services more expensive come mid-October, Disney revealed plans to introduce a new feature called Continuous Playlists. This will only be available in the US beginning on September 4 and will include a playlist focused on preschool content for ABC News Live, which all subscribers will be able to access, with four additional curated playlists to follow later this fall.

The four additional curated playlists will be rolled out to Premium subscribers at launch, and will include Disney+ content that will be refreshed monthly:

  • Seasonal Content – a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog
  • Epic Stories – a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars
  • Throwbacks – a destination for nostalgic pop culture content
  • Real Life – a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories

According to Disney, the new feature is meant to “bolster the Disney+ offering, ahead of updated pricing for various plans later this year.” Ironically, even if you don’t want this feature, you’ll still have to pay the new prices if you want to continue to remain subscribed.
