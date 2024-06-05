T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

If you didn't get a text message from your "Un-carrier" notifying you of an imminent price increase with the bulk of affected customers a couple of weeks back, we're afraid you may not be out of the woods yet, and you should probably check your phone's inbox again. 

We know that we said you were probably fine if no price hike alert reached you a few days after T-Mobile made this dreaded announcement (without properly detailing it), but for some bizarre reason, a number of Redditors are saying they've only been informed of upcoming changes to their rate plans in the last 24 hours or so.

The timing of this apparent second wave of notifications is especially infuriating when you consider that T-Mo's price hikes are scheduled to go into effect on June 5, which is... today. Magenta doesn't seem to have any intention of offering an extension of any sort on this date for recipients of these late notices, which is bound to infuriate some subscribers even more.

While the "second attempt" label prefacing one of the tardy texts copied on Reddit suggests that T-Mobile already tried to inform these customers of what's coming once before, not everyone seems to be buying this explanation. Instead, one Redditor believes that this staggered approach was always part of the operator's plan, with the obvious primary goal of "lessening the impact of an across-the-board rate increase for essentially everyone who isn't on a Go5G plan."

An even more obvious secondary consequence of such a move could be convincing quite a few loyal T-Mobile subscribers with no previous intention of jumping ship to actually switch to a different carrier. For the time being, however, we think we're going to treat that as a conspiracy theory and merely presume this second wave of price hike notifications is the result of an error or technical glitch of some sort.

That doesn't absolve the "Un-carrier" of all guilt, mind you, as its communication on this matter clearly should have been handled in a more open and swifter fashion. But hopefully, it means that a third wave of text messages will not be needed, and all customers looking at paying more for their wireless service starting this month are now aware of the situation.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

