Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Disney hikes pricing of its ad-free streaming services, plans to stop password sharing in 2024

iOS Android Apps
Disney hikes pricing of its ad-free streaming services, plans to stop password sharing in 2024
Some big changes are coming to Disney's streaming services as the price for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu are getting hiked. At the same time, Disney says that it wants to start  "actively exploring" how it can better police password sharing just as Netflix is now doing. The company might feel some pressure since the number of global Disney+ subscribers declined for just the second time during the second quarter to 157.8 million, a 4 million decline from the first quarter figure.

Disney is keeping the ad-supported versions of Disney+ and Hulu priced at $7.99 per month. The price for Disney+ ad-free will rise to $13.99 per month from $10.99 per month, a 27,3% rise. The price for ad-free Hulu is rising 20% from $14.99 per month to $17.99 per month. However, an ad-free Disney+/Hulu bundle will cost $19.99 per month, just $2 per month more than ad-free Hulu. This bundle will be available in the U.S. starting on September 6th.

Meanwhile, the Hulu+ Live TV offerings will see a price hike of $7 a month taking the ad-supported plan to $76.99, a 10% increase. The ad-free Live TV plan will be $89.99 following the price hike, an 8.4% increase. And ESPN+ pricing is going up 10% or $1 to $10.99 per month.

Disney has announced price hikes for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ - Disney hikes pricing of its ad-free streaming services, plans to stop password sharing in 2024
Disney has announced price hikes for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

As for ways to combat password sharing, the other day during Disney's quarterly conference call, CEO Bob Iger said, "We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family. Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024."

Iger added, "We already have the technical capability to monitor much of this, and I’m not gonna give you a specific number except to say it’s significant. We certainly have established this as a real priority, and we actually think that there’s an opportunity here to help us grow our business."

If Iger is right about the timing, those Disney+ users viewing the platform thanks to a shared password have at least until the end of this year to continue this behavior.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless