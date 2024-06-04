Max (formerly HBO Max) follows industry trends as ad-free plans get pricier

Current Max plans and pricing | Credit: Max





This isn't the first time that Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Max, has raised prices. Last year, they also bumped up the cost of their streaming service. And it appears they're not alone in this trend. NBCUniversal is planning to increase the price of Peacock by $2 in July, and Disney is set to start charging customers who share passwords this month. The moves to raise prices by all these companies are becoming more increasingly tough to keep up with.The move to raise subscription prices comes at a time when streaming services are investing heavily in content and technology. While these price increases might not be popular with consumers, they're likely necessary for the companies to continue providing high-quality content and remain competitive in the ever-growing streaming market, however detrimental they may become to the viewer's wallets.