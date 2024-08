T-Mobile is sending shady-looking links to customers, revealing a controversial change

T-Mobile

The T-Mobile caught wind of that and decided to make it a little worse, which is something it has been doing to many aspects of its business.



According to The Mobile Report The general consensus is that your chances of getting assistance are the highest when you contact T-Force. It looks likecaught wind of that and decided to make it a little worse, which is something it has been doing to many aspects of its business.According to, the forms that T-Force sends to customers to fill out are hosted on the website of a company called Khoros . Although the company itself is legit and counts many well-known organisations including Google, Target, and Slack as its clients, the links generated for the forms would look fishy to any customer vigilant enough to check for such details.









That in itself is of course not a problem but what may come across as objectionable to some customers is that those forms often contain sensitive information and ideally, T-Mobile should not trust another company with them. Then, again, T-Mobile has proven time and again, to both customers and



Khoros is a customer engagement software company that provides tools to improve customer experience. And Khoros, like other companies these days, is big on AI. That's not confidence-inspiring and raises privacy and security concerns.



Previous reports had suggested that T-Mobile was internally using AI to predict how you might behave and

A company is only as good as its customer service and by that barometer, T-Mobile is doing pretty good. Or it was, until now.If you are ever having a problem with, there are three ways to solicit help: through T-Force (a team of customer service representatives that can be reached via Facebook and X), by going to the chat option in the app , or visiting a nearby store.