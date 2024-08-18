Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

T-Mobile is sending shady-looking links to customers, revealing a controversial change

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile is sending shady-looking links to customers, revealing a controversial change
A company is only as good as its customer service and by that barometer, T-Mobile is doing pretty good. Or it was, until now.

If you are ever having a problem with T-Mobile, there are three ways to solicit help: through T-Force (a team of customer service representatives that can be reached via Facebook and X), by going to the chat option in the app, or visiting a nearby store.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

Save 25% on the Nothing Ear with ChatGPT and ANC with this Amazon deal!
$40 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The general consensus is that your chances of getting assistance are the highest when you contact T-Force. It looks like T-Mobile caught wind of that and decided to make it a little worse, which is something it has been doing to many aspects of its business.

According to The Mobile Report, the forms that T-Force sends to customers to fill out are hosted on the website of a company called Khoros. Although the company itself is legit and counts many well-known organisations including Google, Target, and Slack as its clients, the links generated for the forms would look fishy to any customer vigilant enough to check for such details.



That in itself is of course not a problem but what may come across as objectionable to some customers is that those forms often contain sensitive information and ideally, T-Mobile should not trust another company with them. Then, again, T-Mobile has proven time and again, to both customers and government agencies, that it cannot exactly be relied upon for safeguarding data. Maybe Khoros will do a better job of it?

Khoros is a customer engagement software company that provides tools to improve customer experience. And Khoros, like other companies these days, is big on AI. That's not confidence-inspiring and raises privacy and security concerns.

Previous reports had suggested that T-Mobile was internally using AI to predict how you might behave and collecting scores of data points without explicit consent.

Here's hoping that T-Mobile knows what it's doing and your data will not become fodder for Khoros' AI models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly working on an iPad robot, and it’s not as expensive as you might think
Apple reportedly working on an iPad robot, and it’s not as expensive as you might think
Apple to continue spending billions on something that probably won’t improve its devices
Apple to continue spending billions on something that probably won’t improve its devices
Google’s graveyard grows as Messages app removes YouTube picture-in-picture support
Google’s graveyard grows as Messages app removes YouTube picture-in-picture support
No more messy screenshots: Google's AI app is simply genius (but Apple might have a better idea)
No more messy screenshots: Google's AI app is simply genius (but Apple might have a better idea)
Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
This is the biggest scam in the App Store today and Apple is doing nothing about it
This is the biggest scam in the App Store today and Apple is doing nothing about it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless