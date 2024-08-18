T-Mobile is sending shady-looking links to customers, revealing a controversial change
A company is only as good as its customer service and by that barometer, T-Mobile is doing pretty good. Or it was, until now.
If you are ever having a problem with T-Mobile, there are three ways to solicit help: through T-Force (a team of customer service representatives that can be reached via Facebook and X), by going to the chat option in the app, or visiting a nearby store.
According to The Mobile Report, the forms that T-Force sends to customers to fill out are hosted on the website of a company called Khoros. Although the company itself is legit and counts many well-known organisations including Google, Target, and Slack as its clients, the links generated for the forms would look fishy to any customer vigilant enough to check for such details.
That in itself is of course not a problem but what may come across as objectionable to some customers is that those forms often contain sensitive information and ideally, T-Mobile should not trust another company with them. Then, again, T-Mobile has proven time and again, to both customers and government agencies, that it cannot exactly be relied upon for safeguarding data. Maybe Khoros will do a better job of it?
Previous reports had suggested that T-Mobile was internally using AI to predict how you might behave and collecting scores of data points without explicit consent.
Here's hoping that T-Mobile knows what it's doing and your data will not become fodder for Khoros' AI models.
Would you trust a link that looked like this? | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
Khoros is a customer engagement software company that provides tools to improve customer experience. And Khoros, like other companies these days, is big on AI. That's not confidence-inspiring and raises privacy and security concerns.
