Netflix raises prices for all plans, but only in North America

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Every two years or, sometimes even more often, Netflix is raising its monthly prices. Long gone are the days when Netflix subscribers had to pay less than $8 for the most expensive plan. Starting 2014, Netflix increased prices of its plans all over the world, not just in the United States.

However, this time around, the price hike is only hitting US customers. Netflix has just updated its official price plan chart, so no matter whether you’re already a subscriber or you’re considering becoming one, you’ll have to pay slightly more.

Prices for all Netflix plans in the United States will increase from $1 to $2 per month. For example, the new monthly price for the standard plan is now $15.50, exactly $1.5 more than last month. Also, the 4K Premium plan is now priced at $20 from $18. Finally, the basic plan will be $1 more expensive, so subscribers will now have to pay $10 per month. Similar price updates have been introduced in Canada too.

Reuters reports that a Netflix spokesperson stated that the price hike is meant to allow the service to continue to offer high quality content: “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Based on what happened in the last 7-8 years, we can safely assume that new price hikes will be announced next year or the year after. Hopefully, prices won’t be increased by more than $1 or $2 per month.

