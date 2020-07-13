T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event





What Magenta hasn't had in quite some time is an exciting "Un-carrier" event, which is precisely what helped the now-former CEO John Legere right the sinking ship all those years ago. Started in 2013, the industry-shifting marketing campaign quickly became a tradition acclaimed by T-Mo's fast-growing subscriber base and detested by the Verizon/AT&T duopoly.





Well, it looks like it's time for another game-changing announcement at last, although for now, we haven't the faintest idea what might be in store for July 16. All we know is a special webcast hosted by none other than Golden Globe and six-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson will kick off at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) on Thursday, with T-Mobile set to unveil "how a supercharged Un-carrier will continue to change wireless for good."









You feeling like this industry needs another #Uncarrier kick? Me too... pic.twitter.com/svLl7JM6sg — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) July 13, 2020





That basically means we haven't had a major all-new Un-carrier announcement in more than eight months, which makes us incredibly excited to see what Legere heir Mike Sievert has up his sleeve.





Obviously, our best guess is that whatever is in the pipeline will have something to do with 5G and T-Mobile's ongoing efforts of merging its nationwide low-band signal with Sprint's mid-band spectrum while also sprinkling some blazing fast mmWave technology on top of the "layer cake" to crush Verizon in terms of availability while providing stiff competition on speeds as well.





A teaser posted on Twitter by Sievert isn't exactly helpful in solving the puzzle ahead of the actual July 16 event, merely reminding us of all the great things unveiled at these shindigs in the past, including the death of traditional contracts and early termination fees, the introduction of Simple Choice plans, Music Freedom, Netflix on Us, Carrier Freedom, T-Mobile Tuesdays, Binge On, and so on and so forth.



