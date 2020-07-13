T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 13, 2020, 2:23 PM
T-Mobile has had a tumultuous few months since finally announcing the completion of its Sprint merger back on April 1, making both positive and negative headlines with incredible 5G breakthroughs, super-compelling deals for new and existing customers, one huge outage, and several rounds of somewhat predictable layoffs that the company insisted would never happen.

What Magenta hasn't had in quite some time is an exciting "Un-carrier" event, which is precisely what helped the now-former CEO John Legere right the sinking ship all those years ago. Started in 2013, the industry-shifting marketing campaign quickly became a tradition acclaimed by T-Mo's fast-growing subscriber base and detested by the Verizon/AT&T duopoly.

Well, it looks like it's time for another game-changing announcement at last, although for now, we haven't the faintest idea what might be in store for July 16. All we know is a special webcast hosted by none other than Golden Globe and six-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson will kick off at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) on Thursday, with T-Mobile set to unveil "how a supercharged Un-carrier will continue to change wireless for good."

That's an awfully vague description, not to mention that it sounds strikingly similar to the way the previous two Un-carrier moves were hyped up. Technically, those two were actually one move, first teased before the T-Mobile/Sprint merger was fully approved and then sealed once the combination of the two wireless service providers was itself carved in stone.


That basically means we haven't had a major all-new Un-carrier announcement in more than eight months, which makes us incredibly excited to see what Legere heir Mike Sievert has up his sleeve. 

Obviously, our best guess is that whatever is in the pipeline will have something to do with 5G and T-Mobile's ongoing efforts of merging its nationwide low-band signal with Sprint's mid-band spectrum while also sprinkling some blazing fast mmWave technology on top of the "layer cake" to crush Verizon in terms of availability while providing stiff competition on speeds as well.

A teaser posted on Twitter by Sievert isn't exactly helpful in solving the puzzle ahead of the actual July 16 event, merely reminding us of all the great things unveiled at these shindigs in the past, including the death of traditional contracts and early termination fees, the introduction of Simple Choice plans, Music Freedom, Netflix on Us, Carrier Freedom, T-Mobile Tuesdays, Binge On, and so on and so forth.

