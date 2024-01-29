T-Mobile is gearing up to celebrate Black History Month with a noteworthy giveaway





As we told you just last week, the popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program is still alive and kicking, and at some point in the next few weeks, all of the "Un-carrier's" new and existing subscribers will be able to claim their first nice gift (with absolutely no strings attached) of 2024.









T-Mobile Tuesdays app. It's not yet clear exactly when you'll be allowed to secure your totally free notebook, although the almost always reliable folks over at In order to do that, you'll of course need to keep an eye on the dedicated section of the aforementioned T Life service that's (still) in the process of replacing theTuesdays app. It's not yet clear exactly when you'll be allowed to secure your totally free notebook, although the almost always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report feel fairly confident that will happen on Tuesday, February 13.





any notebook. Now, we know that a good old fashioned paper notebook may not seem like a very exciting gift from a mobile network operator traditionally known for its unrivaled generosity involving everything from plans and lines to devices and streaming services , but for what it's worth (and it's probably technically not worth much), this is not justnotebook.









Instead, what you're looking at here is a special notebook with a very cool cover designed by a Black non-binary Sierra-Leonean American artist and illustrator, as well as a sticker page with all kinds of inspirational messages on it, and perhaps most importantly for the most hardcore T-Mobile fans out there, a magenta-colored spiral binding.





If that sounds (or looks in the leaked images above) like something you could use or collect to celebrate your love of all things T-Mobile and all things Black History, then be sure to keep an eye on your newly installed (or updated) T Life app over the next few weeks. If not... well, you could at least appreciate the "Un-carrier's" effort.