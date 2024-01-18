Get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G with T-Mobile's hot new online-only deal (and no trade-in)





with a $50-worth book cover included at no extra cost. That was an undeniably solid regional launch deal for a very well-balanced tablet with a smooth 90Hz display and reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor on deck, but to the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with the US wireless industry, The 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, which was internationally unveiled back in October 2023 , quietly went up for grabs stateside at a starting price of $219.99a $50-worth book cover included at no extra cost. That was an undeniably solid regional launch deal for a very well-balanced tablet with a smooth 90Hz display and reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor on deck, but to the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with the US wireless industry, T-Mobile can now do (a lot) better than that.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi + 5G, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, Monthly Bill Credits and New Line Required $276 off (100%) $0 $276 Buy at T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, $50 Book Cover Included Gift $219 99 Buy at Samsung





Believe it or not, the Tab A9+ can be yours totally free of charge right now from the nation-leading "Un-Carrier"... after bill credits with one special requirement you need to meet. Don't worry, we're not talking about an obligatory device trade-in or anything else quite so inconvenient, but merely a new "qualifying" tablet line. Believe it or not, the Tab A9+ can be yours totally free of charge right now from the nation-leading "Un-Carrier"... after bill credits with one special requirement you need to meet. Don't worry, we're not talking about an obligatory device trade-in or anything else quite so inconvenient, but merely a new "qualifying" tablet line.





All T-Mo plans with 5GB or more are eligible for this excellent new online-only promotion, which slashes a grand total of $276 off a regular price of, you guessed it, $276. That's different from the $219.99 mentioned above because you're looking at a 5G-enabled version of the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus that's otherwise identical to a Wi-Fi-only model.





In addition to blazing fast mobile connectivity, this complete steal of an iPad alternative also has a large (enough) 7,040mAh battery going for it, as well as a razor-thin 6.9mm profile, four powerful speakers pairing up with the aforementioned 90Hz LCD panel to deliver a more than satisfying portable entertainment experience, and Android 13 software undoubtedly set to be freshened up with Android 14 goodies soon enough.



