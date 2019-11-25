T-Mobile/Sprint merger earns the support of another big state, but it's too little, too late





Just like Mississippi and Colorado , Texas has agreed to pull its support of the legal action filed in June by ten attorney generals from nine states and the District of Columbia on certain conditions. Namely, AG Ken Paxton wants the "New T-Mobile" to give all Texas customers access to "limited data rate plans" at a cost "far below what is currently offered in the industry", as well as keep prices in check for the "same or better" unlimited plans as right now for a period of at least five years.





Furthermore, if T-Mobile and Sprint will ultimately become one, the major new resulting force of the US wireless industry needs to provide strong 5G coverage across areas where "most Texans live", including many rural portions of the state, within the next three years, expanding that vastly improved network coverage "dramatically within the next six years."





Last but certainly not least, current Sprint and T-Mobile employees based in Texas will have to maintain "substantially similar employment" agreements with the New T-Mobile for the state to not reconsider its already reconsidered decision and file another suit down the line.





While fairly stringent, these requirements are largely similar to what Team Magenta has already agreed with a number of other states, both from the original group of merger challengers and those that didn't initially express their support or opposition to the $26.5 billion deal . Then again, said group of "New T-Mobile" opposers still stands tall at 15 attorneys general from states including New York, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon, Pennsylvania, as well as D.C.







