T-Mobile/Sprint merger earns the support of another big state, but it's too little, too late
Furthermore, if T-Mobile and Sprint will ultimately become one, the major new resulting force of the US wireless industry needs to provide strong 5G coverage across areas where "most Texans live", including many rural portions of the state, within the next three years, expanding that vastly improved network coverage "dramatically within the next six years."
Last but certainly not least, current Sprint and T-Mobile employees based in Texas will have to maintain "substantially similar employment" agreements with the New T-Mobile for the state to not reconsider its already reconsidered decision and file another suit down the line.
While fairly stringent, these requirements are largely similar to what Team Magenta has already agreed with a number of other states, both from the original group of merger challengers and those that didn't initially express their support or opposition to the $26.5 billion deal. Then again, said group of "New T-Mobile" opposers still stands tall at 15 attorneys general from states including New York, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oregon, Pennsylvania, as well as D.C.
Unlike Ken Paxton, who is perhaps unsurprisingly a member of the Republican Party, all 15 aforementioned AGs are Democrats, and with only a couple of weeks left until the first trial date, it's pretty obvious winning over Texas will not be enough to seal the deal. It remains to be seen if said deal-sealing will happen by the time John Legere is scheduled to hand over the CEO baton to Mike Sievert, as T-Mobile and Sprint have both the DOJ's and FCC's approval to close their merger but don't plan to do so until this lawsuit is settled once and for all. One way or another.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):