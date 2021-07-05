Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale one month after launch

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale one month after launch0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After just one month of its market debut, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is going on sale at Amazon, so if you haven't snagged one yet, now would be a good time to consider it. Just so you know, you can save 20% right now on Amazon when you add it to your cart.
Since it's an entry-level tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't that impressive when it comes to specs. On the bright side, it comes with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 right out of the box. In this particular case, to keep the price as low as possible, Samsung opted for a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.