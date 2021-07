Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale one month after launch

Become an insider Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter! sign up

The main selling point of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is affordability, although Samsung 's tablet enters in the same price category as Amazon's very popular Fire tablets. At $160, the Android tablet is a good deal for those who don't want Amazon's cheap slates.After just one month of its market debut, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is going on sale at Amazon, so if you haven't snagged one yet, now would be a good time to consider it. Just so you know, you can save 20% right now on Amazon when you add it to your cart.Since it's an entry-level tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't that impressive when it comes to specs. On the bright side, it comes with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 right out of the box. In this particular case, to keep the price as low as possible, Samsung opted for a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.The tablet sports a decent 8.7-inch display and an 8-megapixel main camera. It's got stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 5,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in either Gray or Silver, and both are on sale right now.