T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Wireless service

T-Mobile pulls off a double win in the latest nationwide customer care evaluation

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 07, 2020, 8:13 AM
T-Mobile pulls off a double win in the latest nationwide customer care evaluation
Verizon may have won the "mobile experience" battle with the highest number of gold medals in the latest bi-annual report conducted by OpenSignal, but the US carrier wars are too important and complex to not involve other research firms using different methodologies and focusing on other aspects of the wireless service experience to proclaim the nation's best mobile network operator.

Instead of judging download speeds, network latency, 4G availability, or 5G coverage, J.D. Power likes to regularly take a look at how America's big and small cellular companies treat their customers

After evaluating customer care experiences across 12 different channels, ranging from phone customer service reps to in-store contact, online chat, email, social media post, user forum, and so on, the 1968-founded data analytics firm awarded T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Consumer Cellular with its latest trophies in the "full-service", non-contract, and "non-contract value" categories.


While T-Mobile and Consumer Cellular retained their 2019 titles, Metro managed to jump from second place last year to the number one spot among non-contract full-service carriers, edging out Boost Mobile and former category victor Cricket Wireless.

That's a double win for T-Mo, which has been dominating the "big four" chart for several years now, taking home the full-service top prize for the 19th time while widening the gap to silver medalist Verizon and bronze medalist AT&T. In fact, the 848 points racked up by Team Magenta between July and December 2019 are the "Un-carrier's" third record-breaking score in a row, improving on the 833 and 847-point totals in J.D. Power's two customer care studies released last year.


Meanwhile, Verizon slipped from 824 to 817 points in the space of six months, whereas AT&T boosted its score to 793 points, which is still not enough to beat a segment average of 805. Customer satisfaction is equally as important in the non-contract market, where Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, and Cricket all managed to offer above-average assistance to their subscribers, unlike the now-defunct Virgin Mobile

Of course, excellent customer care is not everything, and it's definitely worth highlighting that J.D. Power recently conducted some research on nationwide wireless network quality too, declaring Verizon the winner across all six regions evaluated between July and December 2019. Once again, choosing the nation's best carrier depends on both who makes the assessment, and most importantly, how.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless