T-Mobile pulls off a double win in the latest nationwide customer care evaluation









After evaluating customer care experiences across 12 different channels, ranging from phone customer service reps to in-store contact, online chat, email, social media post, user forum, and so on, the 1968-founded data analytics firm awarded T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Consumer Cellular with its latest trophies in the "full-service", non-contract, and "non-contract value" categories.









While T-Mobile and Consumer Cellular retained their 2019 titles, Metro managed to jump from second place last year to the number one spot among non-contract full-service carriers, edging out Boost Mobile and former category victor Cricket Wireless.





That's a double win for T-Mo , which has been dominating the "big four" chart for several years now, taking home the full-service top prize for the 19th time while widening the gap to silver medalist Verizon and bronze medalist AT&T. In fact, the 848 points racked up by Team Magenta between July and December 2019 are the "Un-carrier's" third record-breaking score in a row, improving on the 833 and 847-point totals in J.D. Power's two customer care studies released last year.









Meanwhile, Verizon slipped from 824 to 817 points in the space of six months, whereas AT&T boosted its score to 793 points, which is still not enough to beat a segment average of 805. Customer satisfaction is equally as important in the non-contract market, where Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, and Cricket all managed to offer above-average assistance to their subscribers, unlike the now-defunct Virgin Mobile





Of course, excellent customer care is not everything, and it's definitely worth highlighting that J.D. Power recently conducted some research on nationwide wireless network quality too, declaring Verizon the winner across all six regions evaluated between July and December 2019. Once again, choosing the nation's best carrier depends on both who makes the assessment, and most importantly, how.



