T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'

Christmas is a time for giving, caring, loving, and... taunting your rivals if you happen to be a fast-growing player in America's intensely competitive wireless and home internet industries.













Said 5G Home Internet network is also expanding incredibly quickly as far as both coverage and subscriber numbers are concerned, and in order to try to further boost the latter, T-Mo decided the holidays would be a good time to drive circles around Comcast. Yes, literally.





The aim of having a "mobile billboard truck" circle Comcast's Philadelphia HQ for 25 consecutive hours is to convince folks dissatisfied with the broadband internet giant to make Xfinity their "ex" and embrace T-Mobile 5G Home Internet at a ridiculously low price.









Meanwhile, Comcast Xfinity customers are looking at yet another price hike set to come into effect today, December 20, which Magenta promises you'll never see on its network... as long as you don't count certain fees , of course.





T-Mobile wants to make it as easy (and as lucrative) as possible for you to ditch your Xfinity broadband service, offering to pay off your early termination fees up to a whopping 750 bucks... under a few conditions.





Clearly, nothing is quite as simple and as affordable as it seems, but T-Mo's latest publicity stunt is undeniably clever, aided by the inexorable truth that EVERYONE hates Comcast.



