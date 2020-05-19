T-Mobile starts Android 10 rollouts for LG G7 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ
Believe it or not, its Android 9.0 Pie rollout was barely completed by the big four US mobile network operators back in February. Yes, this February. Of course, T-Mobile did update the Snapdragon 845-powered phone to this previous Android version a lot earlier than that. Namely, back in July 2019, which further highlights how early this new Android 10 promotion is entering the picture.
In case you're wondering, LG managed to begin deploying the Android 10 update to the G7 ThinQ in its domestic market before the T-Mobile-specific model stateside joined the party, but the phone's Korea-based owners only got a head start of 24 hours or so.
As always, you shouldn't panic if you're not able to download and install the 1.4GB or so update right away, as you're looking at a slow and gradual nationwide rollout. The same goes for the LG V40's own Android 10 promotion on T-Mobile, which is similarly confirmed on Reddit but not on the "Un-carrier's" official software support webpage... yet.