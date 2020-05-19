T-Mobile LG Android Software updates

T-Mobile starts Android 10 rollouts for LG G7 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 19, 2020, 7:23 AM
While LG didn't exactly make an early start on its long and convoluted road to spreading the Android 10 love across its 2019 and 2018 portfolios of high-end smartphones, things have been progressing at an unexpectedly rapid pace over the last couple of months.

The most surprising part about seeing the V40 ThinQ, for instance, upgraded to the latest OS version on AT&T last week was undoubtedly the fact the nation's second-largest wireless service provider somehow managed to beat every single carrier in every single global market to the Android 10 punch.

Similarly, T-Mobile has reportedly kicked off its over-the-air delivery of the hot new software goodie pack for the LG G7 ThinQ earlier today. This 6.1-inch handset is obviously even older than the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ, having seen daylight running Android 8.0 Oreo out the box roughly two years ago.

Believe it or not, its Android 9.0 Pie rollout was barely completed by the big four US mobile network operators back in February. Yes, this February. Of course, T-Mobile did update the Snapdragon 845-powered phone to this previous Android version a lot earlier than that. Namely, back in July 2019, which further highlights how early this new Android 10 promotion is entering the picture.

In case you're wondering, LG managed to begin deploying the Android 10 update to the G7 ThinQ in its domestic market before the T-Mobile-specific model stateside joined the party, but the phone's Korea-based owners only got a head start of 24 hours or so

As always, you shouldn't panic if you're not able to download and install the 1.4GB or so update right away, as you're looking at a slow and gradual nationwide rollout. The same goes for the LG V40's own Android 10 promotion on T-Mobile, which is similarly confirmed on Reddit but not on the "Un-carrier's" official software support webpage... yet. 

