T-Mobile starts Android 10 rollouts for LG G7 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ

Believe it or not, its Android 9.0 Pie rollout was barely completed by the big four US mobile network operators back in February. Yes, this February . Of course, T-Mobile did update the Snapdragon 845-powered phone to this previous Android version a lot earlier than that . Namely, back in July 2019, which further highlights how early this new Android 10 promotion is entering the picture.









As always, you shouldn't panic if you're not able to download and install the 1.4GB or so update right away, as you're looking at a slow and gradual nationwide rollout. The same goes for the LG V40's own Android 10 promotion on T-Mobile, which is similarly confirmed on Reddit but not on the "Un-carrier's" official software support webpage ... yet.

While LG didn't exactly make an early start on its long and convoluted road to spreading the Android 10 love across its 2019 and 2018 portfolios of high-end smartphones, things have been progressing at an unexpectedly rapid pace over the last couple of months.