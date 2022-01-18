T-Mobile is increasing the taxes on your 'tax-inclusive' plans starting February

T-Mobile is increasing the taxes on your 'tax-inclusive' plans starting February0
We're talking things like Stateside International Talk & Text, Global Plus, Family Mode, Google One, Scam Shield Premium, Voicemail to Text, Family Allowance, McAfee Security, CallerTunes, and Detailed Billing, which are features, benefits, and upgrades not included in the base price of your Magenta, Magenta Max, One, or One Plus plan.
What that essentially means is you'll have to pay a little extra money for this stuff, with a leaked internal document revealing the expected impact is estimated at "less than $2" a month for "most customers on tax inclusive plans" and "less than $1" for "many" other subscribers.
By no means massive, these taxes and fees can certainly add up after a while, making T-Mobile's unlimited plans ever so slightly less compelling than before. Still better than the competition, mind you, just by a smaller margin.
Texts, emails, and account memos officially notifying all impacted users of these changes should arrive soon, and the same goes for those who are still subscribed to a tax-excluded plan, in which case monthly fee increases will apparently range from $0.24 to $0.31 per line. That's definitely not dramatic, but it's not nothing either.