T-Mobile is increasing the taxes on your 'tax-inclusive' plans starting February





We're talking things like Stateside International Talk & Text, Global Plus, Family Mode, Google One, Scam Shield Premium, Voicemail to Text, Family Allowance, McAfee Security, CallerTunes, and Detailed Billing, which are features, benefits, and upgrades not included in the base price of your Magenta, Magenta Max, One, or One Plus plan.





All of those (and possibly others like them) will be noted as a "separate tax charge" on your monthly bill starting February 19, according to T-Mo's own support webpage





What that essentially means is you'll have to pay a little extra money for this stuff, with a leaked internal document revealing the expected impact is estimated at "less than $2" a month for "most customers on tax inclusive plans" and "less than $1" for "many" other subscribers.





Of course, if you don't have any optional add-ons activated on your account, this impending change will not affect you in any way. Meanwhile, although Netflix is included in many plans for no special fee, T-Mo customers who've opted for a paid upgrade of the streaming service should expect to see their bill increased starting next month too, making Magenta's recent statement on the latest Netflix price hike a tad disingenuous.





By no means massive, these taxes and fees can certainly add up after a while, making T-Mobile 's unlimited plans ever so slightly less compelling than before. Still better than the competition , mind you, just by a smaller margin.





Texts, emails, and account memos officially notifying all impacted users of these changes should arrive soon, and the same goes for those who are still subscribed to a tax-excluded plan, in which case monthly fee increases will apparently range from $0.24 to $0.31 per line. That's definitely not dramatic, but it's not nothing either.





