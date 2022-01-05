Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
T-Mobile Deals 5G

T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
T-Mobile has a sweet and simple new deal for new 5G Home Internet customers
With Verizon on the offensive all of a sudden, finally ramping up its high-speed 5G availability while also revamping and improving both those mobile and 5G Home plans to better compete against T-Mobile's aggressively priced unlimited service options, now seems like an ideal time for the "Un-carrier" to further sweeten its deals as well.

Hot on the heels of a killer new wireless promotion aimed specifically at existing subscribers, Magenta is apparently gearing up to kick off an attractive Home Internet offer on January 6 too.

This will go out to all postpaid customers looking to open a new line of 5G home internet service in exchange for a measly $50 a month with all fees included, as well as a complimentary 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device.

Without having to jump through any hoops, meet all sorts of convoluted requirements, or ask a T-Mobile employee for a special discount code, you'll be able to get a $50 virtual rebate card via email or SMS simply by submitting the "2021HINTP17" coupon on this promotions-dedicated webpage here.

The deal doesn't have an expiration date... yet, but you will need to file your claim for the aforementioned $50 discount within 30 days of activating your new HINT (Home Internet) line. 

There are pretty much no other conditions or exclusions to take into account, at least as far as we can tell after looking over the latest internal document leaked by the always resourceful and reliable folks at The T-Mo Report.

You can even combine the offer with "other currently available free line or service" promos (if you can find any), and no, in case you're wondering, this is not a sign of a slower subscriber number progress than expected.

If anything, T-Mobile's 5G Home network is growing at a faster pace than many had originally anticipated, including the nation's second-largest wireless service provider itself.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here is how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra
by Anam Hamid,  1
Here is how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra
Google unveils a huge slate of new features for Android, Wear OS, and... Windows devices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google unveils a huge slate of new features for Android, Wear OS, and... Windows devices
Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung starts the new year with its first mid-range Android 12 update
Security researcher blames Apple for not fixing a bug that can be used as ransomware on an iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Security researcher blames Apple for not fixing a bug that can be used as ransomware on an iPhone
All the Verizon C-band 5G details are now out: launch date, supported devices, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
All the Verizon C-band 5G details are now out: launch date, supported devices, and more
Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless