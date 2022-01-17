Netflix’s price increase won’t affect T-Mobile customers

Netflix’s price increase won’t affect T-Mobile customers0
There are a few exceptions though, and if you’re a T-Mobile customer, we’re happy to report that the price hike won’t affect you. Assuming you already have Netflix included in your T-Mobile plan, the new pricing structure shouldn’t worry you at all. T-Mobile has just confirmed that “your Netflix is still on us,” which means that the Netflix benefit included in your plan remains on the carrier.
We previously reported that prices for all Netflix plans in the United States will increase from $1 to $2 per month. The new monthly price for the standard plan is now $15.50, exactly $1.5 more than last month. Also, the 4K Premium plan is now priced at $20 from $18. Finally, the basic plan will be $1 more expensive, so subscribers will now have to pay $10 per month.