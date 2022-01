Netflix’s price increase won’t affect T-Mobile customers

your Netflix is still on us

As many of you probably know already, Netflix has raised prices of all plans in the United States and Canada. Starting this month, old and new Netflix subscribers will have to pay up to $2 more each month to benefit from the company’s streaming service.There are a few exceptions though, and if you’re a T-Mobile customer, we’re happy to report that the price hike won’t affect you. Assuming you already have Netflix included in your T-Mobile plan, the new pricing structure shouldn’t worry you at all. T-Mobile has just confirmed that “,” which means that the Netflix benefit included in your plan remains on the carrier.If you’ve upgraded your Netflix on Us (to Standard or Premium), you will see Netflix’s price change reflected on your T-Mobile bill starting as their changes go into effect. However, if you wish to change your T-Mobile plan to start getting Netflix on Us, you can certainly do that in My T-Mobile We previously reported that prices for all Netflix plans in the United States will increase from $1 to $2 per month. The new monthly price for the standard plan is now $15.50, exactly $1.5 more than last month. Also, the 4K Premium plan is now priced at $20 from $18. Finally, the basic plan will be $1 more expensive, so subscribers will now have to pay $10 per month.