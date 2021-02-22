Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Wireless service 5G Dish

Dish is confident its 5G network will launch in 2021

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 22, 2021, 8:48 PM
Dish is confident its 5G network will launch in 2021
Dish invested quite a lot of money trying to build its 5G network. After acquiring Boost Mobile from T-Mobile last year, Dish was allowed to use the Uncarrier's network for the next seven years, but its 5G network will be ready much earlier.

During today's Q4 2020 earnings call, Dish Network's co-founder and chairman Charlie Ergen reaffirmed the company's commitment to launch its 5G network by the end of Q3 2021, at least in several major cities, The Verge reports.

If the information provided by Ergen proves to be accurate, Dish customers should be expected to get access to the carrier's 5G network anytime between July and September. In the last several years, Dish spent billions on low, mid, and high-band spectrum needed to build its network.

On top of that, Dish recently bid on the C-band spectrum, the famous set of airwaves meant to save the state of 5G in the United States. For non-tech savvy, C-Band is a frequency used for satellite TV but got replaced in the meantime. Currently, C-Band is used for the satellite downlink for broadcast television distribution and it's one of the most popular 5G bands in the world.

Well, Dish plans to acquire some C-Band too, so it auctioned for some C-Band spectrum last week, it's just that the results won't be announced until early next month. It is estimated that Dish spent around $2 billion specifically to acquire C-Band spectrum, so it looks like the fourth major carrier in the US is very serious about its 5G plans.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless