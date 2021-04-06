T-Mobile declared the most reliable 5G network





Thanks to the merger with Sprint which brought it the mid 5G bands, and after Verizon and AT&T entered the "Nationwide 5G" game, moving from the high mmWave bands to the lower ones, T-Mobile also grabbed the "fastest 5G network" score at last count, too.





Now, however, the Un-carrier adds another notch on its 5G belt, as the mobile network testers from Umlaut found its budding next-gen network to also be more reliable than those of Verizon or AT&T in their current state.













Here we have to point out that the results are crowdsourced, and that methodology usually tends to favor network performance in big cities and downtown locations, but still, there is every indication that T-Mobile is building 5G fast, and it is building it right. It has to, as when it comes to the most used 4G LTE standard it has a lot of catching up to do in terms of coverage and network performance, so it is placing all its bets on the future.







