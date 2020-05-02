T-Mobile has two great Samsung tablets on sale at huge discounts





Two of these very respectable iPad alternatives are currently deeply discounted at T-Mobile, and all you have to do to qualify for the killer new deals is add a line of service to a new or existing account with the increasingly ambitious yet always generous "Un-carrier."





The mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) was barely released a month ago at an already reasonable price of $264, or $11 a month for two years, so it's pretty remarkable that you can get this premium-looking, compact, and relatively powerful device free of charge right now. Obviously, there are a couple of strings attached, with the $264 savings provided as 24 bill credits of 11 bucks a pop after you agree to a monthly payment plan.













Made (almost) entirely from metal, the 8.4-incher packs a middling Exynos 7904 processor and a more than decent 3 gigs of memory in combination with 32 gigs of internal storage space, while sporting a surprisingly sharp display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.





Naturally, the 2019-released Galaxy Tab S6 is significantly better ... and pricier, normally fetching $725 in a 4G LTE-supporting variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room. For an undoubtedly limited time, though, you can cut that number in half by signing a monthly installment agreement on a 6GB or higher rate plan.





After bill credits of $15.10 for the duration of your two-year "contract", you're looking at spending a little over 360 bucks on a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a wasp waist, stunning Super AMOLED screen, built-in S Pen, 6GB RAM count, pretty great battery life (for such a skinny tablet), fast charging technology, fingerprint recognition, and premium sound powered by no less than four AKG-tuned speakers.







