T-Mobile has two great Samsung tablets on sale at huge discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 02, 2020, 10:13 AM
While Samsung has yet to bring the 5G-enabled variant of the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 to the US, and the jumbo-sized Tab S7 and S7 Plus may need a few more months before they can go official around the world, the company sells plenty of decent Android slates with cellular connectivity through the nation's biggest carriers.

Two of these very respectable iPad alternatives are currently deeply discounted at T-Mobile, and all you have to do to qualify for the killer new deals is add a line of service to a new or existing account with the increasingly ambitious yet always generous "Un-carrier." 

The mid-range Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) was barely released a month ago at an already reasonable price of $264, or $11 a month for two years, so it's pretty remarkable that you can get this premium-looking, compact, and relatively powerful device free of charge right now. Obviously, there are a couple of strings attached, with the $264 savings provided as 24 bill credits of 11 bucks a pop after you agree to a monthly payment plan.

Made (almost) entirely from metal, the 8.4-incher packs a middling Exynos 7904 processor and a more than decent 3 gigs of memory in combination with 32 gigs of internal storage space, while sporting a surprisingly sharp display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Naturally, the 2019-released Galaxy Tab S6 is significantly better... and pricier, normally fetching $725 in a 4G LTE-supporting variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room. For an undoubtedly limited time, though, you can cut that number in half by signing a monthly installment agreement on a 6GB or higher rate plan.

After bill credits of $15.10 for the duration of your two-year "contract", you're looking at spending a little over 360 bucks on a Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a wasp waist, stunning Super AMOLED screen, built-in S Pen, 6GB RAM count, pretty great battery life (for such a skinny tablet), fast charging technology, fingerprint recognition, and premium sound powered by no less than four AKG-tuned speakers.

