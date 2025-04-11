T-Mobile customers slam the door on their way to the underdogs after double price hike
T-Mobile has been making headlines lately, but not for new features or plans – rather, for upsetting its users. Last month, the Un-carrier raised prices for some customers, sparking a major backlash. And just the other day, another price hike was reported, pushing users even further away, with some even considering jumping ship.
Many users took it online to share their frustrations with the latest fee hike, which will make monthly bills even heavier. And while T-Mobile isn't the only carrier raising fees – this one is tied to an increase in the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee – users have every right to feel frustrated and explore other options, especially because this is the second price hike in less than a month.
All this, however, could be a golden opportunity for smaller carriers like Mint, US Mobile and Google Fi. Plus, it looks like more people are leaning toward prepaid plans since they offer clearer, fixed costs, helping customers avoid these unpredictable increases.
I cancelled my T-Mobile service yesterday. It's not like there's a great choice of carriers, but I was fed up with T-Mobile after they raised the price on my Simple Choice plan. When I asked customer service about the fees, the employee gave me bad information that even my free lines would also be billed an extra $5 per line. The employee then pushed the Go5G plan.
– nomosocal, Reddit, April 2025
Same here. The rep at T-Mobile asked if there is anything they could do for me. Absolutely not. Went from 263$ on my sprint migration plan to 88$ on Fi.
– doakills, Reddit, April 2025
I jumped my family to prepaid (shoutout google fi, for 18 months at least). T-Mobile in their FO stage for the tech savvy value crowd.
– ComoEstanBitches, Reddit, April 2025
If you haven't heard of Google Fi yet, it is the tech giant's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that combines cellular networks and Wi-Fi for phone calls, SMS and mobile data. Google Fi offers three main plans: Flexible, Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus.
I'm trailing Mint right now but I realized after I got my trial sim that the price listed is only the first three months. After that it's close enough to what I'm allegedly going to be paying after I called for help unlocking one of the phones on the account. I was on a good grandfathered plan before that call, so help me if they end up screwing me... Visible's coverage sucked for me on their trial, but I think I'll trial Fi next, their prices look better than Mint's after-introductory.
– TuxRug, Reddit, April 2025
Switching carriers isn't always a smooth ride, even when you are fed up with your current one. And the truth is, no mobile carrier is perfect or without its issues. AT&T, for example, also made a controversial move recently by making changes to autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill.
