Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Wireless service
Image of an AT&T store sign
AT&T customers who rely on the autopay and paperless billing discount are facing a change in how they can receive those valuable savings each month. Information circulating on Reddit indicates that the telecommunications company is updating the requirements for this popular discount program. Previously, customers could enroll in automatic payments and paperless billing and receive a price reduction on their monthly bill, regardless of their chosen payment method. However, it appears this is no longer the case for everyone.

According to the discussions currently taking place online, AT&T is now specifying that the $10 autopay discount will only apply when customers use a bank account for their automatic payments and this same discount changes to $5 when using a debit card. This means that those who have been using a credit card to take advantage of the discount may no longer be eligible unless they switch their payment method.

Many users have expressed their disappointment and frustration with this potential change. Some have pointed out that they prefer using credit cards for various reasons, such as earning rewards points or managing their finances in a specific way. The change could lead to an increase in their monthly expenses if they wish to continue receiving paperless statements. Others have been more understanding of why the company may be implementing this change.

Not saying I trust them with my checking account info, but I do understand why they're doing this. Out of the three, credit card payments incur the highest fees for them - so they're trying to discourage credit card payments to avoid having to pay those fees. Debit card payments incur a fee for them also, but lower than credit cards. And I may be wrong, but I think they don't have to pay any fees with taking it out of your checking account. If they do it's very minimal.
r/DoAndroidsDrmOfSheep on Reddit, March 21, 2025

While AT&T has not yet made an official announcement on this matter through its usual channels at the time of this writing, the consistency of reports from various users suggests that this policy shift is indeed taking place. It's common for companies to adjust their discount programs over time, but changes that affect recurring customer savings often draw attention and can lead to dissatisfaction.

For customers who are currently enrolled in the autopay and paperless discount using a credit card, it would be prudent to check their upcoming billing statements or contact AT&T directly to understand how this change might impact their account.

Recommended Stories
It's understandable why some customers might feel this alteration is inconvenient. While encouraging the use of debit cards or direct bank transfers can reduce processing fees for companies, it removes a level of flexibility that many consumers have come to expect.

We have reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless