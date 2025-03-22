AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T customers who rely on the autopay and paperless billing discount are facing a change in how they can receive those valuable savings each month. Information circulating on Reddit indicates that the telecommunications company is updating the requirements for this popular discount program. Previously, customers could enroll in automatic payments and paperless billing and receive a price reduction on their monthly bill, regardless of their chosen payment method. However, it appears this is no longer the case for everyone.
According to the discussions currently taking place online, AT&T is now specifying that the $10 autopay discount will only apply when customers use a bank account for their automatic payments and this same discount changes to $5 when using a debit card. This means that those who have been using a credit card to take advantage of the discount may no longer be eligible unless they switch their payment method.
Many users have expressed their disappointment and frustration with this potential change. Some have pointed out that they prefer using credit cards for various reasons, such as earning rewards points or managing their finances in a specific way. The change could lead to an increase in their monthly expenses if they wish to continue receiving paperless statements. Others have been more understanding of why the company may be implementing this change.
Not saying I trust them with my checking account info, but I do understand why they're doing this. Out of the three, credit card payments incur the highest fees for them - so they're trying to discourage credit card payments to avoid having to pay those fees. Debit card payments incur a fee for them also, but lower than credit cards. And I may be wrong, but I think they don't have to pay any fees with taking it out of your checking account. If they do it's very minimal.
r/DoAndroidsDrmOfSheep on Reddit, March 21, 2025
While AT&T has not yet made an official announcement on this matter through its usual channels at the time of this writing, the consistency of reports from various users suggests that this policy shift is indeed taking place. It's common for companies to adjust their discount programs over time, but changes that affect recurring customer savings often draw attention and can lead to dissatisfaction.
For customers who are currently enrolled in the autopay and paperless discount using a credit card, it would be prudent to check their upcoming billing statements or contact AT&T directly to understand how this change might impact their account.
It's understandable why some customers might feel this alteration is inconvenient. While encouraging the use of debit cards or direct bank transfers can reduce processing fees for companies, it removes a level of flexibility that many consumers have come to expect.
We have reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
