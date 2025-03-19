T-Mobile employees bear the brunt of customer rage after price hikes

T-Mobile

– Ecstatic_Brain_4433, Reddit, March 2025

I get why people are upset, but the front-line employees aren't the ones making these decisions and there is nothing they can do to change them. That being said, I also understand why customers end up venting their frustration at reps – after all, they are the face of the company, they represent it.I mean, when you walk into a store, they are the only ones you can actually talk to. It is not like the higher-ups are hiding in the back, ready to step out and take the heat, right?