Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future

By
0comments
T-Mobile
T-Mobile Price Lock logo
Universally known and widely celebrated for its industry-disrupting moves just a few short years ago, T-Mobile has quickly and shockingly turned a new leaf after a mega-merger with Sprint, generating a seemingly endless line of controversies relating to everything from data breaches to price increases, broken marketing vows, price increases, slowly worsening deals and promotions, and... have I already mentioned price increases?

Yes, last year's price hikes, which impacted a lot of customers that were explicitly promised no such thing would ever happen, amounted to by far the "Un-carrier's" worst offense of them all, and it looks like Magenta is preparing for something similar to possibly take place in the future again.

Before you start panicking, no change has been announced or alluded to just yet, but the Price Lock "promotion" is being retired for T-Mo's Fiber Home Internet service as we speak. That's at least according to an internal document obtained by the always resourceful folks over at The Mobile Report, which we have every reason to believe is legit and trustworthy.


The doc makes it clear that the program discontinuation will only affect new customers signing up for Fiber 2 Gig, Fiber 1 Gig, or Fiber 500 service starting today, while existing subscribers technically have no reason to worry about. Yes, if you have Price Lock activated on your account, you will be able to keep your "benefit"... for now.

Knowing T-Mobile, that could change at any moment, both for fiber and wireless users. Otherwise, why would you pull such a popular "promotion", and especially do it so quietly and so suddenly? 

Clearly, there's something brewing over at the "Re-carrier" (as everyone is now calling T-Mobileon Reddit), and it's just a matter of time until your monthly rates will go up again. Price Lock, remember, was never marketed as a temporary deal or promotion, but a firm pledge Magenta would never break, which has obviously not worked great for a lot of our dear readers.

Curiously enough, Price Lock is still advertised as a key benefit of T-Mo's 5G Home Internet network (both for new and existing customers), making that a pretty amazing alternative for this Fiber Optic Home Internet product... where available.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

Loading Comments...

