T-Mobile's latest data breach was not very big but it was pretty serious









We clearly won't blame you if you can no longer trust T-Mo with your personal data and, well, wireless business after this seemingly endless line of hard-to-forgive blunders, especially once you hear what type of information was compromised this time around.





That "may" have included full names, account numbers, associated phone numbers, contact information, T-Mobile account PINs, social security numbers, government IDs, birthdates, internal codes that the operator uses to "service customer accounts" (like rate plans and feature codes), as well as the number of lines on your account.





extremely (and almost uncharacteristically) low. For what it's worth, no call records or personal financial account information appear to have been affected by this particular breach, which took place "between late February and March 2023." More importantly, only a "small" number of accounts were impacted, according to T-Mobile , and while that may sound like something companies at fault always say in these cases to save face, Bleeping Computer has obtained a specific figure that is indeed(and almost uncharacteristically) low.





We're talking just 836 customers victimized out of more than 100 million potential targets, which is still higher than 0. That's the only number of people hacked that would be truly acceptable, especially for a company that's been through a situation like this... more times than we're willing to count before and that always promises to do a better job of protecting its customers' data in the future.